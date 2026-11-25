Senegal captain Sadio Mane has welcomed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to reinstate the country as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over the controversial final against Morocco.

Mane thanked his teammates, coaching staff and supporters for standing by the national team throughout the dispute, while also calling for continued friendship between the two countries.

CAS on Tuesday upheld an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), overturning the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Appeal Board decision that had stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory by forfeit.

Mane overjoyed by CAS verdict Reacting to the verdict in a social media post, Mane described the decision as a moment of great happiness for Senegalese football. He also dedicated the achievement to supporters who backed the team throughout the legal proceedings.

"The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to restore Senegal to its title of champion of Africa fills us with joy," Mane wrote.

"I want to first say thank you to all Senegalese people, at home and in the diaspora. You have supported us from the first match to this decision. Your trust has given us strength during the most difficult moments," he added.

The Al-Nassr forward also acknowledged the efforts of his teammates, highlighting the sacrifices made by the squad during its campaign to secure a second continental championship.

"Thank you to my teammates. I know the effort and the sacrifices that everyone has made for this second star. I'm proud to have lived this adventure by your side," he said, while also thanking the coaching staff and everyone who supported Senegal.

What happened in the AFCON final? Senegal originally won the AFCON final 1-0 against hosts Morocco after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in January. However, the match became controversial after Senegal's players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

The Senegalese players remained away from the field for approximately 14 minutes before returning to resume the match. Morocco's Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the penalty, while Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure Senegal's victory.

In March, CAF's Appeal Board overturned the result, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the final because of the players' temporary withdrawal. Morocco were consequently awarded a 3-0 victory.

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Senegal challenged the decision at CAS on 25 March, with the hearing taking place on 8 October.

Mane calls for respect between Senegal and Morocco While celebrating the restoration of Senegal's title, Mane also extended a message of goodwill towards Morocco and their football team.

The Senegal captain acknowledged Morocco's performance throughout the tournament and urged supporters to preserve the relationship between the two nations despite the controversy surrounding the final.

"I send a message of respect and encouragement to the people of Morocco and the Moroccan players. They had a great run and can be proud of themselves. I wish them the best for the future," he said.

"Senegal and Morocco are two brother-peoples. May passion for football continue to bring us together."

He concluded his message by congratulating Senegalese supporters, adding that the victory belonged to them as well.

CAS ruled that the referee's decision to resume the match fell within his authority under the 'field of play' doctrine. The panel concluded that the referee had committed no error of law and reinstated the original 1-0 result.