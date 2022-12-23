Salt Bae no stranger to Lionel Messi: Photos, videos emerge to show old connection2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:31 AM IST
FIFA has started looking into how Salt Bae obtained ‘undue access’ to the field.
After Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar, celebrity chef Salt Bae was spotted holding and caressing the trophy. He eagerly posed for pictures with shocked Argentina players, including a puzzled and irate Lionel Messi. Now, FIFA is looking into how Bae obtained "undue access" to the field.