Salt Bae no stranger to Lionel Messi: Photos, videos emerge to show old connection2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
FIFA has started looking into how Salt Bae obtained ‘undue access’ to the field.
After Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar, celebrity chef Salt Bae was spotted holding and caressing the trophy. He eagerly posed for pictures with shocked Argentina players, including a puzzled and irate Lionel Messi. Now, FIFA is looking into how Bae obtained "undue access" to the field.
Messi apparently attempted to avoid the unwanted attention, but the Turkish businessman - whose real name is Nusret Gokce - grabbed Leo’s arm twice. He was also observed chewing on another player's medal while being pictured alongside Lisandro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.
After his stunts with the world cup trophy, the US Open Cup banned him from the finals.
Only the players from the winning team of the world cup, as well as FIFA officials and leaders of state, are permitted to hold the trophy. FIFA has been looking into how people gained unauthorised access to the field after the Lusail Stadium closing ceremony on December 18. "The appropriate internal action will be taken," a spokesman told the BBC.
The luxurious eateries owned by Salt Bae include Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and London's opulent Knightsbridge. He released a video earlier in the World Cup of himself at a game sitting next to Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA. Salt Bae was one of Infantino's constant companions in Doha.
Salt Bae was even pictured with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was present in Qatar to watch the world cup final.
Photos and video clips have now emerged to show Salt Bae is no stranger to Messi.
In one clip, the Argentine world cup hero is seen meeting, chatting and hugging the celebrity chef in his restaurant. He is also seen posing for the camera along with Salt Bae. The video is apparently from 2018 around the FIFA World Cup in Russia.