‘Salvia Messii’ - Lionel Messi gets a new friend post international retirement - All you need to know about this plant

Lionel Messi has earned every possible honour on a football field for his country and the club he played for in his decorated career so far. From winning the World Cup in 2022 and two Copa America titles (2021 & 2024) with Argentina, the 39-year-old is also an eight-time Ballon dOr winner.

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For Argentina, Messi made 208 appearances and finished with 126 goals, 71 assists and six official titles, which include a World Cup in Qatar, a Finalissima and more. He hanged up his boots in international football against Benin in front of his home crowd earlier this month.

Now, a recently discovered plant species has led him to a one-of-a-kind tribute: a flower named after him. It's called Salvia messii in honor of Messi. The plant is native to the Andes mountain range of central and southern Peru, and the October edition of botany journal Phytotaxa reported Salvia messii is an endangered species because of "restricted distribution."

Why the plant was named after Messi? So how did it come to be named after Messi, who is a hero in Argentina, south of Peru? It's because of the plant's white and light blue flowers that mimic the colors of the jerseys worn by Argentina's national team. And Messi has worn it plenty of times since beginning his international career in 2005. The star of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, Messi announced his retirement from international play in August.

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And why is there an extra "i" at the end of Salvia messii? The whole plant name follows the historic botanical naming convention, adding the letter to recognize the plant is named after a person. The lower-case spelling of his name is dictated by the same rule. Salvia messii means ‘Messi’s plant’

More details about Salvia messii The Salvia messii belongs to Lamiaceae (known as mint family in simple words). Its subspecies is known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic effects. The plant grows approximately 1.5 meters tall and can survive on rocky and arid slopes in a mountain range and is found between 2,000-2,400 metres above sea level.

It is an endangered plant species. the research that led to the discovery of Salvia messii, was headed by Paul Gonzales, of the Natural History Museum of the National University of San Marco, Argentinian researcher Rolando Uria, and the biologist Jean Capcha-Ramos, from Huarango Nature.

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On Saturday, Messi scored twice in the space of four minutes to lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory at Atlanta United on Saturday as the MLS title defense continued to gain steam with the playoffs approaching.

It was at the same Atlanta stadium where Messi helped Argentina beat England in the World Cup semifinals in July. Messi delivered two scintillating goals to secure Inter Miami's third straight victory.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in