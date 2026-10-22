Salvia messii takes Lionel Messi into Guinness record books once again; List of other species names after the footballer

Lionel Messi got a botanical tribute after a recently discovered plant species has led a flower named after the Argentina's biggest football superstar in modern era. Named as Salvia messii in honor of Messi, the plant is a native to the Andes mountain range of central and southern Peru.

Advertisement

In fact, Salvia messii is an endangered species because of “restricted distribution” according to the October edition of botany journal Phytotaxa. The extra "i” in the name of the plant indicated the possession under whom the species is named. Salvia messii can be called as “Messi’s sage”.

Salvia messii grows on rocky, arid slopes between 2000 and 2400 metres above sea level. The species belongs to the mint family Lamiaceae, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It grows a maximum of approximately 1.5 metres tall. The pale blue and white colours of the plant resemble Argentina’s national colours.

But this is not the first species named after Messi. Based on a TOI report, Messi got into Gunniess World Records back in May 24 as the footballer with most species named after him - five at that time. Extending that list is Salvia messii, the sixth one to belong to Messi.

Advertisement

Before Salvia messii, Messi had a species named after him among the living animals, prehistoric fossils and fungi.

List of species named after Messi

Scientific name Species Location/Origin Year Liolaemus messii Iguanian lizard Rosario de Lerma, Argentina 2011 Acanthogonatus messii Burrowing spider Argentine Patagonia 2023 Discinisca messi Fossil brachiopod Miocene-era Argentina 2023 Vultur messii Fossil condor Pliocene-era Argentina 2023 Cercopemyces messii Fungus Andean cloud forest Salta Province, Argentina 2024 Salvia messii Sage Plant Peruvian Andes 2026

Diego Maradona, Pele in list too Not just Messi, but legends like Pele and Maradona also feature in the list of footballs who have entered scientific classification. Maradona's name is associated with four species.

However, a fairy wasp Anaphes maradonae, was found to be the same as an earlier-named wasp and therefore no longer exist. Maradona's name is associated with a fossil damselfly, a parasitic fluke and a sea snail.

Back in 2009 December, as many as 12 footballers of Brazil's 1958 World Cup-winning team, found their names associated to microcaddisfly species, including that of Pele. The species named after Pele is Neotrichia pelei.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi leaves behind a legacy Messi left a legacy behind, with 208 appearances for Argentina and finished with 126 goals, 71 assists and six official titles, which include a World Cup, a Finalissima and two Copa America titles. The Argentine forward retired from international football against Benin in front of his home crowd.

The retirement of Messi came just a few months after the detch of his father Jorge Messi in August.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in