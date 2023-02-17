Home / Sports / Football News /  Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United: Report
Back

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, sources told Reuters.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

The club declined to comment on the matter.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x