Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United: Report

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United: Report

1 min read . 01:58 AM IST Reuters
Barcelona's supporters wave flags during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

  • Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, sources told Reuters.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, sources told Reuters.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

The club declined to comment on the matter.

The club declined to comment on the matter.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP