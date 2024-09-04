The soccer world’s new big spender slashes budget for stars
Yusuf Khan , Eliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Sep 2024, 06:53 PM IST
SummarySaudi Arabia’s Pro League reduced outlays on flashy foreign players significantly this year, reflecting a broader spending whiplash.
Saudi Arabia took the soccer world by storm last year, spending nearly $1 billion to lure top stars in a bid to turn its fledgling league into a global force.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less