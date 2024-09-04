The soccer world’s new big spender slashes budget for stars

Over the past decade, the de facto ruler has unleashed one multibillion-dollar plan after another to reshape the country’s economy and elevate its global stature. These include aspirations to become an electric-vehicle manufacturing hub, a leader in artificial intelligence and the developer of world-class megaprojects. The kingdom also sought to play big in the world of sports, splashing funds on a new golf league—LIV Golf—and becoming a key sponsor of tennis and cricket.