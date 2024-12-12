FIFA has decided the host for the 2034 World Cup and the 2030 World Cup. As per FIFA, Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup 2034 while FIFA World Cup 2030 which is the 100th edition of the tournament, will be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Both bids were uncontested and approved during a virtual FIFA Congress on Wednesday. Along with this, the 2030 centenary matches of FIFA World Cup 2030, will be hosted jointly by Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Taking to X, it announced, “Introducing the hosts for the next two editions of the @FIFAWorldCup! Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host in 2030, with centenary celebration matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Four years later, Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034.”

As per Associated Press, Saudi Arabia is aiming to host all 104 games, though there has been speculation that some games could be played in neighboring or nearby countries.

The report further claimed that Saudi Arabia has proposed 15 stadiums — eight still on paper — in five cities: Eight in the capital Riyadh, four in the Red Sea port city Jeddah, and one each in Abha, Al Khobar and Neom, the planned futuristic mega-project. Each would have at least 40,000 seats for World Cup games.

The opening game and final are set for a 92,000-seat venue planned in Riyadh. Some designs are vivid. In Neom, the stadium is planned 350 meters (yards) above street level and one near Riyadh is designed to be atop a 200-meter cliff with a retractable wall of LED screens. Speaking on the dates for the World Cup, it would not be the traditional period of June-July as temperatures during this time exceeds 40 Celsius in Saudi Arabia. In 2022, Qatar-hosted World Cup was held in November-December. Moreover, the slot for 2034 is also complicated due to the holy month of Ramadan through mid-December and Riyadh will also be hosting the multi-sport Asian Games.