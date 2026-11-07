SC Delhi 3-0 Inter Kashi: Fortes, Peña and Rodriguinho seal dominating ISL win in Pune

SC Delhi produced a controlled and clinical performance to beat Inter Kashi 3-0 in the Indian Super League on Saturday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Carlos Fortes, Juan Peña and Rodriguinho were all on the scoresheet as the Phoenixes claimed a deserved three points and moved clear of their opponents in the early stages of the campaign.

Carlos Fortes strikes early to set the tone The visitors made an immediate impact. In the sixth minute, Rodriguinho found Fortes inside the box with a precise pass. The forward finished calmly with a left-footed shot into the centre of the goal, giving SC Delhi a 1-0 lead. The goal settled the side and allowed them to dictate the tempo for long stretches of the first half.

Inter Kashi tried to respond through set pieces. Pratik Chaudhari went close with a header that struck the post just before half-time, while Leewan Castanha also threatened from a similar situation. At the other end, Rodriguinho tested goalkeeper Shubham Dhas from outside the box, and both Mohammed Aimen and Fortes remained involved in promising attacking moves. Despite the pressure, Kashi could not find an equaliser before the break.

Juan Peña doubles the advantage after the interval Inter Kashi emerged for the second half looking to reduce the deficit and created a string of half-chances. SC Delhi, however, continued to look dangerous on the counter-attack. Juan Peña missed a clear opportunity from inside the box earlier in the half, but he made amends in the 74th minute.

View full Image View full Image Juan Sebastian Pena Bermudez in action against Inter Kashi ( ISL )

Manoj Mohammed delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Peña rose highest to power a header from the centre of the box into the net. The goal made it 2-0 and effectively ended any realistic hopes of a comeback for Inter Kashi. The visitors defended their lead with discipline while still looking for further openings

Rodriguinho completes the scoring With the result largely settled, SC Delhi added a third goal in the 88th minute. Rodriguinho, who had been influential throughout the match, finished a left-footed effort to make the score 3-0. The strike capped an impressive individual display and underlined the visitors’ superiority on the night.

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