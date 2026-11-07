SC Delhi 3-0 Inter Kashi: Fortes, Peña and Rodriguinho seal dominating ISL win in Pune

SC Delhi produced a controlled and clinical performance to beat Inter Kashi 3-0 in the Indian Super League on Saturday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Carlos Fortes, Juan Peña and Rodriguinho were all on the scoresheet as the Phoenixes claimed a deserved three points and moved clear of their opponents in the early stages of the campaign.

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Carlos Fortes strikes early to set the tone The visitors made an immediate impact. In the sixth minute, Rodriguinho found Fortes inside the box with a precise pass. The forward finished calmly with a left-footed shot into the centre of the goal, giving SC Delhi a 1-0 lead. The goal settled the side and allowed them to dictate the tempo for long stretches of the first half.

Inter Kashi tried to respond through set pieces. Pratik Chaudhari went close with a header that struck the post just before half-time, while Leewan Castanha also threatened from a similar situation. At the other end, Rodriguinho tested goalkeeper Shubham Dhas from outside the box, and both Mohammed Aimen and Fortes remained involved in promising attacking moves. Despite the pressure, Kashi could not find an equaliser before the break.

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Juan Peña doubles the advantage after the interval Inter Kashi emerged for the second half looking to reduce the deficit and created a string of half-chances. SC Delhi, however, continued to look dangerous on the counter-attack. Juan Peña missed a clear opportunity from inside the box earlier in the half, but he made amends in the 74th minute.

Juan Sebastian Pena Bermudez in action against Inter Kashi

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Manoj Mohammed delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Peña rose highest to power a header from the centre of the box into the net. The goal made it 2-0 and effectively ended any realistic hopes of a comeback for Inter Kashi. The visitors defended their lead with discipline while still looking for further openings

Rodriguinho completes the scoring With the result largely settled, SC Delhi added a third goal in the 88th minute. Rodriguinho, who had been influential throughout the match, finished a left-footed effort to make the score 3-0. The strike capped an impressive individual display and underlined the visitors’ superiority on the night.

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SC Delhi’s three goalscorers, Fortes, Peña and Rodriguinho, will take confidence from their contributions, while Inter Kashi will look to tighten their defensive organisation and improve their conversion rate in upcoming fixtures. The three points keep the visitors in a healthy position as the Indian Super League season progresses.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.