Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Five-time champions Brazil will lock horns against Scotland in a Group C encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium on Wednesday. Brazil just need to avoid loss against Scotland, as a win or even a draw would help them secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Should Brazil lose to Scotland, they will remain on four points and Scotland would overtake them in the standings with six points.

Should Morocco beat or draw against Haiti in the other match, then the Selecao will drop to third place with four points, which should be enough for them to qualify given that they have a healthy goal difference.

Scotland, too, can afford to draw against Brazil in order to qualify for the round of 32. A win over Brazil will confirm their top-two spot in the Group C standings.

Scotland vs Brazil match details

Match Group C Date June 25 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 3:30 AM IST | 6 PM ET | 5 PM CT Stadium Miami Stadium, Miami Match referee Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos

Scotland vs Brazil head to head

Scotland and Brazil have faced in a total of 10 matches in international football. The European side are yet to beat Brazil, having lost eight matches and drawn two.

The last time these two teams faced off was in an international friendly in 2011, when Brazil won 2-0. Neymar Jr scored both the goals.

Matches 10 Scotland won 0 Brazil won 8 Draw 2 Last meeting Brazil won 2-0 in an international friendly in 2011 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup Brazil defeated Scotland 2-1 at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

Scotland vs Brazil team news

Scotland: Scotland have no injury concerns as such ahead of their important game against Brazil.

Head coach Steve Clarke is expected to name an unchanged side for the Brazil game, even though his team lost to Morocco in the last match. Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn will be the key players for Scotland.

Brazil: Brazil have received their biggest news of the FIFA World Cup yet, as Neymar Jr is fit and available to play after an injury hiatus. However, head coach Carlo Ancelloti has not confirmed if the Santos FC player will start or come on as a substitute.

Brazil, however, will be without Raphinha, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Scotland vs Brazil prediction Out of the Opta supercomputer’s 25,000 pre-match simulations, Brazil are clear favourites for this match. They have a 69.6 % chance of winning when compared to Scotland's 12.2 %. The likelihood of a draw is at 18.2 %.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil on live TV?

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Scotland vs Brazil possible starting lineups Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay; Doak, McGinn, Christie; Adams.