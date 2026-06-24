Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

A win or a draw for Brazil against Scotland will help them secure a spot in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

PN Vishnu
Published24 Jun 2026, 05:11 PM IST
The biggest news for Brazil heading to the Scotland game is that Neymar Jr is fit and available after returning from an injury.
The biggest news for Brazil heading to the Scotland game is that Neymar Jr is fit and available after returning from an injury. (AFP)

Five-time champions Brazil will lock horns against Scotland in a Group C encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium on Wednesday. Brazil just need to avoid loss against Scotland, as a win or even a draw would help them secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Should Brazil lose to Scotland, they will remain on four points and Scotland would overtake them in the standings with six points.

Should Morocco beat or draw against Haiti in the other match, then the Selecao will drop to third place with four points, which should be enough for them to qualify given that they have a healthy goal difference.

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Scotland, too, can afford to draw against Brazil in order to qualify for the round of 32. A win over Brazil will confirm their top-two spot in the Group C standings.

Scotland vs Brazil match details

MatchGroup C
DateJune 25 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time3:30 AM IST | 6 PM ET | 5 PM CT
StadiumMiami Stadium, Miami
Match refereeCesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos

Scotland vs Brazil head to head

Scotland and Brazil have faced in a total of 10 matches in international football. The European side are yet to beat Brazil, having lost eight matches and drawn two.

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The last time these two teams faced off was in an international friendly in 2011, when Brazil won 2-0. Neymar Jr scored both the goals.

Matches10
Scotland won 0
Brazil won8
Draw2
Last meeting Brazil won 2-0 in an international friendly in 2011
Last meeting at FIFA World CupBrazil defeated Scotland 2-1 at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

Scotland vs Brazil team news

Scotland: Scotland have no injury concerns as such ahead of their important game against Brazil.

Head coach Steve Clarke is expected to name an unchanged side for the Brazil game, even though his team lost to Morocco in the last match. Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn will be the key players for Scotland.

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Brazil: Brazil have received their biggest news of the FIFA World Cup yet, as Neymar Jr is fit and available to play after an injury hiatus. However, head coach Carlo Ancelloti has not confirmed if the Santos FC player will start or come on as a substitute.

Brazil, however, will be without Raphinha, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Scotland vs Brazil prediction

Out of the Opta supercomputer’s 25,000 pre-match simulations, Brazil are clear favourites for this match. They have a 69.6 % chance of winning when compared to Scotland's 12.2 %. The likelihood of a draw is at 18.2 %.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil on live TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Scotland vs Brazil possible starting lineups

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hendry, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay; Doak, McGinn, Christie; Adams. 

Brazil: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes; Martinelli, Neymar/Cunha, Vinícius Júnior; Endrick

 

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