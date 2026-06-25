Scotland vs Brazil match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Miami

Brazil sealed their spot in the round of 32 stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style, with a 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami on Wednesday night. The win confirmed that Brazil finished Group C as group winners with seven points from three matches.

That is the same number of points as Morocco, who finished in second place and only goal difference separates the two teams.

While Brazil and Morocco qualified for the knockout stages as the top two teams in Group C, Scotland finished third with three points.

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Steve Clarke's side, however, will have to wait to find out if they do qualify for the knockout stages as one of the eight best third-ranked teams.

Vinicius Junior gives Brazil early lead Real Madrid superstar Vinicius took advantage of a defensive howler to give Brazil an early lead in Miami and headed in another in first-half stoppage time.

Scotland were never really in it, and Matheus Cunha got a third on the hour mark for the record five-time World Cup winners, who brought on Neymar towards the end for his first international appearance in over two-and-a-half years.

There are doubts about whether Carlo Ancelotti's side are genuine contenders to win this tournament, but boosted by finishing top of the group, they head to Texas for a last-32 tie in Houston on 29 June.

That will be against the runners-up in Group F, which will be either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden.

After scoring in both the opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 3-0 win over Haiti, Vinicius is the first Brazilian to find the net in every group game at a World Cup since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both did it in 2002.

With four goals, he is one behind Lionel Messi and level with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Scotland, meanwhile, are at real risk of yet another group-stage elimination, as has been their fate at every previous major tournament in which they have participated—that includes eight World Cups before this year.

Morocco took second in Group C, with seven points but behind Brazil on goal difference, after coming from behind twice to beat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta.

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Clarke's team could not recover from conceding inside two minutes in their last outing against Morocco in Boston, and they only had themselves to blame as they once again fell behind early.

It was a very soft goal to concede and a nightmare for Scott McKenna, who had been brought into the defence in place of Grant Hanley.

McKenna was too casual in possession in his own box in the seventh minute and was closed down by Rayan.

Starting in place of the injured Raphinha, the young Bournemouth forward gave it to Vinicius, and he rounded Angus Gunn to score.

Neymar makes comeback Scotland were very lucky not to concede again in similar circumstances midway through the first half, as Jack Hendry was closed down by Vinicius, who went on to slot in.

This time, however, the goal was overturned following a VAR check by the Mexican referee, who ruled that Vinicius had clipped Hendry's leg as he went through. But it was only a matter of time before Brazil scored again, and Vinicius headed in with the game in stoppage time at the end of the first half.