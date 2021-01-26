Sean Desai becomes first Indian descent to be named as NFL coordinator

Indian-American Sean Desai, named as the new defensive coordinator for Chicago Bears, will become the first South Asian descent to hold the post. The 37-year-old former safeties coach will be promoted to replace Chuck Pagano, who has recently announced his retirement.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said, "We are very fortunate and excited to promote from within and announce Sean Desai has been named defensive coordinator for our football team."

The longest-tenured member of the Bears’ coaching staff, Desai was hired as a quality control coach in 2013 under Marc Trestman. He worked with defensive backs and linebackers while also assisting on special teams through the 2018 season before being promoted to safeties coach.

"He is a person of high football intelligence, extremely detail-oriented, has a very strong work ethic and I cannot think of someone more deserving to lead our defense. Sean is a family man of high character and the respect he has within our building from coaches, players and staff is unparalleled," Nagy said.

A die-hard Chicago Bears fan Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi welcomed Desai’s promotion saying, "I’m thrilled by the news that the Bears have chosen Sean Desai as their new Defensive Coordinator, making him the first coordinator of South Asian and Indian descent in NFL history," he said.

“I’m excited for what this means for the Bears’ chances next year, but also its significance to the league and to the countless young people aspiring to follow in Sean’s footsteps," Krishnamoorthi said.

According to Chicago Bears, Desai began his coaching career at Temple, his alma mater, in 2006, serving as a defensive assistant and special teams coach for five seasons.

Desai joined the Bears after spending the 2012 season as Boston College’s running backs/special teams coordinator. He was assistant director of football operations at Miami (Fla.) in 2011 after five years at Temple as a defensive and special teams coach. He became one of the youngest coordinators in the country in 2010 when at age 27, he was put in charge of the Owls’ special teams.

Desai also earned a doctorate in educational administration from Temple in May 2008. He was an adjunct professor in the school’s master’s and doctor’s programs in educational administration in 2009 and 2010.

