Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Record ticket sales as nearly 70,000 flock to watch Lionel Messi in Leagues Cup final

Thousands of fans on Sunday flocked to Lumen Field to witness Lionel Messi as Seattle Sounders played against Inter Miami in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

A capacity crowd of nearly 70,000 has packed the Seattle stadium, with ticket sales on track to smash previous Leagues Cup records.

The latest triumph came before an announced crowd of 69,314 -- shattering the previous record for a Leagues Cup crowd of 50,675. It was also a record for a Sounders game at Lumen Field, beating the 69,274 they drew for the 2019 MLS Cup final against Toronto.

Osaze De Rosario scored in the 26th minute and Alex Roldan added a penalty in the second half before Paul Rothrock capped the scoring for the Sounders, whose determined defense stymied a star-studded Inter lineup led by Argentine icon Messi.

Inter's frustrations spilled over at the final whistle and officials had to scramble to quell a brewing brawl before the Sounders could celebrate their first Leagues Cup title.

The Seattle Sounders became the first Major League Soccer team to win every North American Trophy on offer. They already own two MLS Cup crowns, an MLS Supporters Shield, four US Open Cups and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

