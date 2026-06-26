Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Both Senegal and Iraq need a win to keep their slim hopes alive of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 stage.

PN Vishnu
Published26 Jun 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Senegal are favourites to beat Iraq in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage clash.
Senegal are favourites to beat Iraq in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage clash. (REUTERS)

Senegal and Iraq will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying alive when they face off in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match in Toronto on Friday.

Both teams have lost their first two group stage games, and as a result, Norway and France, the other two teams in the group, have automatically qualified for the round of 32.

Both Senegal and Iraq, however, need to win Friday's match by a large margin, as both teams have negative goal differences.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks Qatar WC record for most goals scored in one edition

A win for either side will take them to third place with three points, though they will have to wait and see whether they are among the eight third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stages. A loss or even a draw for either team will eliminate them from the tournament.

Senegal vs Iraq match details

MatchGroup I
DateJune 27 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
StadiumToronto Stadium, Toronto
RefereeAnthony Taylor

Senegal vs Iraq head-to-head

Senegal and Iraq have never faced each other in international football. As for Senegal's recent form against Asian sides, they have won one match and drawn another since 2024.

Iraq, on the other hand, have won one match and lost another against African sides in recent tournaments.

Also Read | FIFA allows fans to bring rainbow flags to Egypt vs Iran World Cup match

Senegal vs Iraq team news

Senegal: Goalkeeper Edouard suffered a knee injury during Senegal's 3-2 loss to Norway a few days ago and will not be available for the game against Iraq. Mory Diawis is expected to replace Mendy in the playing XI.

Key players like Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismail Sarr are all expected to start for Senegal.

Iraq: Iraq has no injury concerns or suspensions heading into the game against Senegal. Coach Graham Arnold will once again depend on Aymen Hussein to score goals, whereas Zidane Iqbal will be in charge of creating chances in the midfield.

Iraq, in fact, have scored just one goal so far, which came against Norway on the first group stage matchday.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 sets new attendance record, surpasses 1994 mark

Senegal vs Iraq prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Senegal are favourites with a 77.2 % chance of winning the FIFA World Cup match. Iraq, on the other hand, only have an 8.6 % chance of winning. There is also a 14.2 % chance of the match ending in a draw.

Where can I watch Senegal vs Iraq live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Senegal vs Iraq possible starting lineups

Senegal: Diouf; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara; Ismaïla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.

Iraq: Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali, Rebin Sulaka, Frans Putros, Merchas Doski; Osama Rashid, Zidane Iqbal; Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim, Youssef Amyn; Aymen Hussein.

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