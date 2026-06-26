Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Senegal and Iraq will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying alive when they face off in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match in Toronto on Friday.
Both teams have lost their first two group stage games, and as a result, Norway and France, the other two teams in the group, have automatically qualified for the round of 32.
Both Senegal and Iraq, however, need to win Friday's match by a large margin, as both teams have negative goal differences.
A win for either side will take them to third place with three points, though they will have to wait and see whether they are among the eight third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stages. A loss or even a draw for either team will eliminate them from the tournament.
|Match
|Group I
|Date
|June 27 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
|Stadium
|Toronto Stadium, Toronto
|Referee
|Anthony Taylor
Senegal and Iraq have never faced each other in international football. As for Senegal's recent form against Asian sides, they have won one match and drawn another since 2024.
Iraq, on the other hand, have won one match and lost another against African sides in recent tournaments.
Senegal: Goalkeeper Edouard suffered a knee injury during Senegal's 3-2 loss to Norway a few days ago and will not be available for the game against Iraq. Mory Diawis is expected to replace Mendy in the playing XI.
Key players like Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismail Sarr are all expected to start for Senegal.
Iraq: Iraq has no injury concerns or suspensions heading into the game against Senegal. Coach Graham Arnold will once again depend on Aymen Hussein to score goals, whereas Zidane Iqbal will be in charge of creating chances in the midfield.
Iraq, in fact, have scored just one goal so far, which came against Norway on the first group stage matchday.
According to the Opta supercomputer, Senegal are favourites with a 77.2 % chance of winning the FIFA World Cup match. Iraq, on the other hand, only have an 8.6 % chance of winning. There is also a 14.2 % chance of the match ending in a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Senegal: Diouf; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara; Ismaïla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.
Iraq: Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali, Rebin Sulaka, Frans Putros, Merchas Doski; Osama Rashid, Zidane Iqbal; Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim, Youssef Amyn; Aymen Hussein.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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