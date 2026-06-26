Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Senegal and Iraq will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying alive when they face off in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match in Toronto on Friday.

Both teams have lost their first two group stage games, and as a result, Norway and France, the other two teams in the group, have automatically qualified for the round of 32.

Both Senegal and Iraq, however, need to win Friday's match by a large margin, as both teams have negative goal differences.

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A win for either side will take them to third place with three points, though they will have to wait and see whether they are among the eight third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stages. A loss or even a draw for either team will eliminate them from the tournament.

Senegal vs Iraq match details

Match Group I Date June 27 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT Stadium Toronto Stadium, Toronto Referee Anthony Taylor

Senegal vs Iraq head-to-head Senegal and Iraq have never faced each other in international football. As for Senegal's recent form against Asian sides, they have won one match and drawn another since 2024.

Iraq, on the other hand, have won one match and lost another against African sides in recent tournaments.

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Senegal vs Iraq team news Senegal: Goalkeeper Edouard suffered a knee injury during Senegal's 3-2 loss to Norway a few days ago and will not be available for the game against Iraq. Mory Diawis is expected to replace Mendy in the playing XI.

Key players like Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismail Sarr are all expected to start for Senegal.

Iraq: Iraq has no injury concerns or suspensions heading into the game against Senegal. Coach Graham Arnold will once again depend on Aymen Hussein to score goals, whereas Zidane Iqbal will be in charge of creating chances in the midfield.

Iraq, in fact, have scored just one goal so far, which came against Norway on the first group stage matchday.

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Senegal vs Iraq prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Senegal are favourites with a 77.2 % chance of winning the FIFA World Cup match. Iraq, on the other hand, only have an 8.6 % chance of winning. There is also a 14.2 % chance of the match ending in a draw.

Where can I watch Senegal vs Iraq live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Senegal vs Iraq possible starting lineups

Senegal: Diouf; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara; Ismaïla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.