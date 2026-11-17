Vinicius Junior scored a rapid hat-trick inside the opening 21 minutes as Brazil dismantled Singapore 7-0 in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Endrick, Estêvão and Rayan also found the net, while Singapore substitute Raoul Suhaimi deflected one into his own goal. The result marked the first meeting between the two nations and closed Brazil’s 2026 international calendar.

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Vinicius Junior’s early blitz Brazil pressed high from the first whistle and quickly exposed Singapore’s attempts to build from the back. Vinicius opened the scoring in the ninth minute, controlling a pass from Bruno Guimarães on the left side of the box before finishing with his left foot. Six minutes later, he doubled the lead on a swift counter-attack. He released Endrick, who squared the ball back for the Real Madrid forward to tap home. In the 21st minute, Vinicius completed the hat-trick from close range after Estêvão slipped him through. The three goals arrived in the space of 12 minutes and left the hosts with a mountain to climb before the half-hour mark.

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Endrick, Estêvão and Rayan complete the rout Endrick added the fourth in the 31st minute, driving a low left-footed shot past the goalkeeper from outside the area after another assist from Estêvão. Brazil saw two further efforts ruled out before the break, one for offside and one for a foul, yet still led 4-0 at half-time.

After the restart Estêvão made it 5-0 in the 51st minute, finishing from the centre of the box following a set-piece delivery that Gabriel Magalhães headed on. Rayan struck the bar soon afterwards, then converted a through ball from substitute Allan in the 65th minute to make it 6-0. The seventh arrived in the 74th minute when Allan’s cross for Endrick deflected off Suhaimi and into the net. Singapore were denied a penalty after a VAR review of a challenge by Endrick on substitute Shawal Anuar, and Lucas Perri later saved Anuar’s long-range effort. Brazil ended with 10 men after substitute Gabriel Bontempo went off injured in the 85th minute, by which time all five substitutions had already been used.

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Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha watch from the stands Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha were absent from the technical area and the pitch after both received red cards for dissent in Brazil’s 3-2 defeat by Japan three days earlier. Gabriel Magalhães captained the side in their absence. Brazil made wholesale changes after the hour, replacing Vinicius, Gabriel Magalhães, Bruno Guimarães and João Gomes with Allan, Vitor Reis, Marlon Gomes and Bontempo. Further alterations later brought on Alisson Santana, Arthur Dias and André.

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Heavy defeat for Singapore Singapore, captained by Hariss Harun, arrived at the fixture following a 1-4 loss to Paraguay. They failed to register a shot on target in the first half. Goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari replaced Izwan Mahbud in the 58th minute, with Suhaimi coming on for Harun at the same time. The hosts never threatened a sustained response against a Brazil side that controlled possession and created the clearer chances throughout.

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The scoreline highlighted the gulf in quality while giving Brazil’s younger attackers valuable minutes in a low-stakes environment. For Singapore, the evening served as a clear measure of the distance still to cover against elite opposition.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.