Six coaches, one nation! Argentina bosses dominate dugouts at FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina will have a massive influence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when the global spectacle kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not just being the defending champions but Argentina will have the largest coaching representation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, a historic feat that firmly asserts the country's global impact in football.

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With extensive experience at the international and club level, Argentina will become one of the most compelling stories at FIFA World Cup 2026. Out of 48 teams in the competition this time, Argentina will see six of their coaches at the top of the helm, including that of Argentina's.

Also Read | Lionel Messi injury scare hits Argentina before FIFA WC 2026 squad announcement

Lionel Scaloni - Argentina The most high-profile name on that list is Argentina's very own Lionel Scaloni. The 48-year-old arrives at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a tag of a defending champion is arguably one of the most successful coaches in Argentina's football history. Having won the 2022 edition in Qatar, pressure will be on Scaloni to deliver the same with Lionel Messi & Co among the tournament favourites. Scaloni has already named the Argentine squad.

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Mauricio Pochettino - United States Mauricio Pochettino will be making his FIFA World Cup debut as a head coach with hosts United States. Having managed clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in English Premier League and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino comes with a loads of experience on his back.

Mauricio Pochettino (C) looks on prior to the international friendly match between United States and Portugal.

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Having taken up the United States job in 2024, Pochettino faces one of the biggest challenges - taking the national team beyond the round of 16 stage. For the record, the United States have not managed to reach the quarterfinals in their past three appearances. United States best result at FIFA World Cup came in 1930, when they finished third.

Marcelo Bielsa - Uruguay Regarded as one of the pioneer in football coaching, Marcelo Bielsa will be entering his third FIFA World Cup in 2026. The 70-year-old had previously managed Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010, and known as "madman" in the footballing circles. Bielsa has proved to be an inspiration to a younger generation of coaches, including Pep Guardiola and Pochettino.

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Gustavo Alfaro - Paraguay Known for his ability to build organised and competitive teams, Gustavo Alfaro will be in charge of Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with an aim to restore Paraguayan relevance at the international level. With a coaching experience spanning over three decades.

The 63-year-old coaches Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup before a short stint with Costa Rica. He was appointed as the Paraguay coach in 2024 and led the side qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, ending a 16-year wait from the global extravaganza. Paraguay secured the sixth and final automatic spot from the CONMEBOL region during the Qualifiers.

Sebastián Beccacece - Ecuador Sebastián Beccacece is no less than a hero in Ecuadorian football, after taking the charge in 2024. Coming at a turbulent time with the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification at stake, Beccacece turned out to be a messiah for Ecuador football. After an opening loss to Brazil in qualifying, Beccacece's Ecuador bounced back in tremendous fashion, pocketing 17 points in the next nine matches to propel the national team to FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history with two games to spare.

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Néstor Lorenzo - Colombia One of the most successful coaches in South America recently, Néstor Lorenzo's work with the Colombia national team since his appointment in 2022, reignited the excitement among the supporters. Under Lorenzo, Colombia registered their first-ever win over Germany in 2023 before a 28-game undefeated streak in 2024, with victories over Spain, and Brazil.

It was under Lorenzo, Colombia reached the Copa America final after 23 years in 2024. Colombia qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after finishing third in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in