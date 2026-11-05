Slavia Praha vs Arsenal FC standings: Arsenal clinch 2-1 win to boost chances of making UEFA Champions League last 16

Arsenal continued their unbeaten run in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Slavia Praha at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Wednesday.
The result strengthened the Premier League club's position in the league-phase standings, while Slavia remained in the lower half of the table.
Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres scored for Arsenal, who secured their third victory in four league-phase matches. Wiktor Nowak scored a late goal for Slavia, but the Czech side could not find an equaliser.
Arsenal entered the fourth matchday with seven points after victories over Napoli and Lille and a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. Their win in Prague took them to 10 points, putting them behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, who have each collected 12 points.
The Gunners scored eight goals and conceded three across their opening four fixtures, giving them a goal difference of +5.
The top eight teams in the league-phase standings qualify directly for the Champions League round of 16. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th enter the knockout-phase play-offs, while those placed between 25th and 36th are eliminated.
Arsenal's third-place position therefore puts them in the automatic qualification places with four league-phase fixtures remaining.
Slavia Praha, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in four Champions League matches this season. They remained on one point after their draw against Fenerbahçe in the third matchday.
The Czech club had previously lost 2-3 to Lens and 0-2 to Sabah before drawing 2-2 against Fenerbahçe. Their defeat against Arsenal left them with one point and a goal difference of -4.
Slavia dropped to 34th place in the 36-team standings, leaving them in the elimination zone.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will next host Hull City in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League standings with 24 points from nine matches, and have a three-point advantage over Manchester City.
Slavia Praha, on the other hand, will take on SK Artis Brno in the Czech First League, which is Czechia’s top-flight league.