Soccer: Mexico coach Javier Aguirre hit on the head by can thrown from stands, Honduras sanctioned

CONCACAF, soccer's governing body in North and Central America, said on Monday the Honduras federation had also been fined following its failure to implement proper security during their 2-0 home win over Mexico.

Livemint( with inputs from Reuters)
Updated19 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Mexico unveils new coach Javier Aguirre and assistant coach Rafael Marquez - Centro Alto Rendimeinto, Mexico City, Mexico - August 1, 2024 New Mexico coach Javier Aguirre during the presentation.
Mexico unveils new coach Javier Aguirre and assistant coach Rafael Marquez - Centro Alto Rendimeinto, Mexico City, Mexico - August 1, 2024 New Mexico coach Javier Aguirre during the presentation.(REUTERS)

Honduras have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit on the head by a can thrown from the stands following a CONCACAF Nations League match last week.

Aguirre was left with blood seeping from a wound after being hit on the top of the head as he walked along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda after Friday's Nations League quarter-final first leg in San Pedro Sula.

Also Read | Footballer killed, 5 hurt as lightning strikes during soccer match: Viral video

CONCACAF, soccer's governing body in North and Central America, said on Monday the Honduras federation had also been fined following its failure to implement proper security during their 2-0 home win over Mexico.

"The Disciplinary Committee has ruled that the Honduran Football Federation must play their next senior men's national team home match (of a CONCACAF competition) behind closed doors," it said in a statement said.

Also Read | The 39-year-old who was just handed soccer’s impossible job

The committee has opened a separate case investigating Aguirre's conduct during the match, it added.

Mexico host the second leg of the quarter-final later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsSoccer: Mexico coach Javier Aguirre hit on the head by can thrown from stands, Honduras sanctioned

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.