Son of France's former world champion, why Luca Zidane opt to represent Algeria at FIFA World Cup 2026

Remember the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy in Berlin. Zinedine Zidane gave France the lead on seven minutes before Marco Materazzi equalised for Italy 12 minutes later. Although Italy lifted the World Cup after winning 5-3 on penalties, the match will go down in history for Zidane's headbutt to Italian defender Materazzi in the extra-time.

That day, one of Zidane's four sons, Luca, was at the stands of Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, watching his father. 20 years later, Luca is making a debut at the World Cup himself in the United States and is set to face Lionel Messi's Argentina, but not for France.

While for most sons at the 2026 World Cup are making debuts, carrying their father's legacy for the same threads, Luca opted to be different and chose Algeria instead. Having born and grown up in France, Luca chose to represent the roots of his paternal grandparents, who were born in Algeria.

The final decision was mine - Luca Zidane In fact, Luca played all his formative years in Spain, the birthplace of his mother and Zinedine's wife Véronique Fernández. However, unlike is father, who played as a forward, Luca is a goalkeeper. His option to represent Algeria also came from the fact that he would get more chances.

“We’ve lived in an Algerian culture since we were small,” Luca told The Athletic. “It’s an honour to play for Algeria. The final decision was mine, but I spoke with my family, my parents, my brothers, my grandfather. My father was happy, he knew it was something I wanted to do," he added.

View full Image View full Image Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) shoots against Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (23) during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match in Kansas City. ( AP Photo )

"To be able to play in a World Cup is a dream for any kid,” said the 28-year-old Luca, who made his Algeria debut in October last year. Luca was also a part of the Algerian team in the African Cup of Nations in 2025, where they lost to Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

With Zinedine signing for Real Madrid in 2001 from Juventus, the Zidane family has been in Spanish capital of Madrid. All pf Zinedin's four children - Enzo (born in 1995), Luca (1998), Theo (2002) and Elyaz (2005) - followed their father as soon as they could walk.

“Ever since we were very small we’d all go to (Real Madrid’s) Valdebebas (academy) to train,” Luca said. “We’d also play the whole day at home: two against two in the garden. “There’d be some rows too, we’re all competitive. My mum used to get a bit tired of it, but they’re really good memories.”

The only person in Zidane household to don the goalkeeper's gloves, Luca graduated from the Real Madrid academy and was their first choice under the goal in the U-18 team that played in the semifinals of 2015-16 UEFA Youth League.

Luca Zidane concedes to Lionel Messi However, his World Cup debut didn't go well so far as he would have liked. The son of legendary French international who lifted the World Cup in 1998 at home, Luca was beaten by Messi from a tightest of angles in the seventh minute before the referee ruled it off-side.