Son of France's former world champion, why Luca Zidane opt to represent Algeria at FIFA World Cup 2026

Remember the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy in Berlin. Zinedine Zidane gave France the lead on seven minutes before Marco Materazzi equalised for Italy 12 minutes later. Although Italy lifted the World Cup after winning 5-3 on penalties, the match will go down in history for Zidane's headbutt to Italian defender Materazzi in the extra-time.

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That day, one of Zidane's four sons, Luca, was at the stands of Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, watching his father. 20 years later, Luca is making a debut at the World Cup himself in the United States and is set to face Lionel Messi's Argentina, but not for France.

While for most sons at the 2026 World Cup are making debuts, carrying their father's legacy for the same threads, Luca opted to be different and chose Algeria instead. Having born and grown up in France, Luca chose to represent the roots of his paternal grandparents, who were born in Algeria.

The final decision was mine - Luca Zidane In fact, Luca played all his formative years in Spain, the birthplace of his mother and Zinedine's wife Véronique Fernández. However, unlike is father, who played as a forward, Luca is a goalkeeper. His option to represent Algeria also came from the fact that he would get more chances.

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“We’ve lived in an Algerian culture since we were small,” Luca told The Athletic. “It’s an honour to play for Algeria. The final decision was mine, but I spoke with my family, my parents, my brothers, my grandfather. My father was happy, he knew it was something I wanted to do," he added.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) shoots against Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (23) during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match in Kansas City.

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"To be able to play in a World Cup is a dream for any kid,” said the 28-year-old Luca, who made his Algeria debut in October last year. Luca was also a part of the Algerian team in the African Cup of Nations in 2025, where they lost to Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

With Zinedine signing for Real Madrid in 2001 from Juventus, the Zidane family has been in Spanish capital of Madrid. All pf Zinedin's four children - Enzo (born in 1995), Luca (1998), Theo (2002) and Elyaz (2005) - followed their father as soon as they could walk.

“Ever since we were very small we’d all go to (Real Madrid’s) Valdebebas (academy) to train,” Luca said. “We’d also play the whole day at home: two against two in the garden. “There’d be some rows too, we’re all competitive. My mum used to get a bit tired of it, but they’re really good memories.”

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The only person in Zidane household to don the goalkeeper's gloves, Luca graduated from the Real Madrid academy and was their first choice under the goal in the U-18 team that played in the semifinals of 2015-16 UEFA Youth League.

Luca Zidane concedes to Lionel Messi However, his World Cup debut didn't go well so far as he would have liked. The son of legendary French international who lifted the World Cup in 1998 at home, Luca was beaten by Messi from a tightest of angles in the seventh minute before the referee ruled it off-side.

But the Argentine captain, who is playing his 200th game, Messi was fed brilliantly by Rodrigo de Paul in the midfield, as the 39-year-old turned and twisted before unleashing a left-footed stunner outside of the box to beat Luca 10 minutes later. Although Luca got his hands on the ball, it wasn't enough as the ball went to the top right corner.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in