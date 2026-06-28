South Africa vs Canada Prediction: First to qualify for Round of 16 will be… | Round of 32, FIFA World Cup 2026

Here comes the serious segment of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The knockout stage is here. The Round of 32 starts with South Africa clashing with Canada. The match takes place on Monday, 29 June, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California, United States.

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The winner of this match will be the first team to qualify for the Round of 16. They’ll have to face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match.

South Africa vs Canada: Head-to-Head South Africa and Canada have met just once in senior international football. That encounter took place on 20 November 2007 as an international friendly. The match was played at Absa Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Bafana Bafana won 2-0 on that occasion. Teko Modise scored both goals, netting in the 40th minute and converting a penalty just before half-time.

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Their Round of 32 World Cup clash marks the first competitive meeting between the two nations. Canada have historically struggled against African opposition in tournament football. They lost 2-0 to Cameroon at the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2-1 to Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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Six of South Africa's last 7 fixtures have produced under 2.5 goals. Ten of Canada's last 13 matches have followed the same low-scoring pattern.

Team Form South Africa’s form in the group stages was LDW. They grew into the tournament under Hugo Broos, developing a gritty defensive identity. They opened with a chaotic 0-2 defeat to Mexico, suffering early defensive lapses and a red card.

On Matchday 2, they rallied late to draw 1-1 with Czechia. Teboho Mokoena's dramatic 83rd-minute penalty saved their World Cup hopes.

Their finest display came on Matchday 3, when they beat South Korea 1-0. Despite surrendering 69% possession, Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute winner secured their progression.

Canada’s form in the group stages was similar: DWL. The co-hosts demonstrated one of the tournament's most explosive attacks during the group stage. They secured their first-ever World Cup point in a physical 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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A historic 6-0 demolition of Qatar on Matchday 2 set a record for the widest CONCACAF win margin in World Cup history. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick. Canada then lost 1-2 to Switzerland, with defensive vulnerabilities exposed.

South Africa vs Canada: Key Players Teboho Mokoena (South Africa): Mokoena is Bafana Bafana's tactical heartbeat and defensive shield in midfield. His elite work rate and composure under pressure are invaluable to South Africa's structure.

Thapelo Maseko (South Africa): Maseko provides the explosive pace and trickery South Africa need on the counter-attack. He scored the decisive 63rd-minute winner against South Korea to secure progression.

Jonathan David (Canada): David is Canada's most lethal attacking weapon, having scored four goals in the group stage. His hat-trick against Qatar was a historic highlight of the tournament.

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Alphonso Davies (Canada): Davies is Canada's undisputed talisman and emotional leader. His explosive pace and exceptional dribbling terrify defenders, whether at left-back or further up the field.

Match Strategy Hugo Broos will replicate the defensive blueprint that successfully frustrated South Korea. South Africa will sit in a disciplined mid-to-low defensive block and deliberately concede possession. Mokoena's passing range will launch direct diagonal balls into wide areas.

The aim is to catch Alphonso Davies too high up the pitch. Thapelo Maseko will aggressively target spaces behind Canada's backline the moment possession is turned over.

Jesse Marsch, on the other hand, will demand a high-tempo, front-foot approach to unsettle South Africa early. Canada will employ a fierce counter-press high up the pitch, forcing hurried clearances before Bafana Bafana can organise.

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Davies' overlapping runs will create 2-on-1 overloads on the flanks, dragging defenders wide to open central pockets for Jonathan David. Canada must also show patience in possession and avoid risky central passes that trigger South African counter-attacks. Their defensive resilience against South Africa's counter-attack will ultimately determine the outcome.

South Africa vs Canada: Who’ll Win? I asked ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match. Here’s what AI said:

Knockout football rewards discipline as much as attacking quality. This Round of 32 tie promises to be tighter than many anticipate.

South Africa have built their campaign entirely on defensive organisation and resilience. Their victory over South Korea proved they absorb sustained pressure before striking on the counter effectively.

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Canada, however, possess greater attacking depth and the most dangerous individual in this fixture. Jonathan David carries outstanding goalscoring form into the knockout stage. Davies remains capable of turning defence into attack within seconds. Canada consistently created chances throughout the group stage despite the defeat to Switzerland.

The tactical battle is fascinating. South Africa will concede possession and target spaces behind Canada's advanced full-backs. Maseko's pace could create genuine danger on the break. Mokoena's ability to break up attacks determines how long South Africa keep Canada out.

Canada must avoid impatience and patiently circulate possession. Their superior attacking quality and squad depth should gradually tell over 90 minutes. Predicted score: Canada 2-1 South Africa.

How to Watch South Africa vs Canada ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the South Africa vs Canada match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

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Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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