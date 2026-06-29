South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo quits after FIFA World Cup 2026 horror show, President Lee demands investigation

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down from the position of the head coach after their group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Hong announced his decision at the South Korean training camp in Guadalajara, Mexico City after it was confirmed that the national team failed to qualify for the round of 32.

Placed in Group A, South Korea could notch up just a single win over Czechia, while losing to both South Africa and Mexico. With just three points in the group stage, South Korea finished 10th among the best third-placed teams, thus missing the cut by two places.

"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me," Hong Myung-bo said as per Reuters. "However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end," he added.

Hong was appointed in July 2024 as the long-term successor to Juergen Klinsmann and guided South Korea to a record-extending 11th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

View full Image View full Image South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected. ( REUTERS )

Expectations were high for a South Korean side boasting stars such as Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, with many backing them to progress from a group featuring co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

The South Koreans started with a 2-1 win over the Czechs, but losses to Mexico and South Africa left them needing results in other groups to go their way to progress to the next phase of the competition.

President Lee Jae Myung 'utterly baffled' Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung demanded investigation and heavily criticised Hong. “I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome, I am utterly baffled,” Lee posted on X.

“Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions are everything. When ‘us versus them’ is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is as clear as day,” Lee wrote.

Ever since Hong's appointment in 2024, the appointment drew widespread criticism as reports of alleged favouritism and lack of transparency in hiring process came out in South Korean media.

“The reason such botched appointments, which fail to distinguish between public and private interests and prioritise personal gain over the public good, are possible is that it is impossible or difficult to monitor, check, and hold those with appointment authority accountable,” Lee wrote.