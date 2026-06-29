South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo quits after FIFA World Cup 2026 horror show, President Lee demands investigation

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down from the position of the head coach after their group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Hong announced his decision at the South Korean training camp in Guadalajara, Mexico City after it was confirmed that the national team failed to qualify for the round of 32.

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Placed in Group A, South Korea could notch up just a single win over Czechia, while losing to both South Africa and Mexico. With just three points in the group stage, South Korea finished 10th among the best third-placed teams, thus missing the cut by two places.

"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me," Hong Myung-bo said as per Reuters. "However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end," he added.

Hong was appointed in July 2024 as the long-term successor to Juergen Klinsmann and guided South Korea to a record-extending 11th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

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South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected.

Expectations were high for a South Korean side boasting stars such as Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, with many backing them to progress from a group featuring co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

The South Koreans started with a 2-1 win over the Czechs, but losses to Mexico and South Africa left them needing results in other groups to go their way to progress to the next phase of the competition.

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President Lee Jae Myung 'utterly baffled' Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung demanded investigation and heavily criticised Hong. “I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome, I am utterly baffled,” Lee posted on X.

“Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions are everything. When ‘us versus them’ is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is as clear as day,” Lee wrote.

Ever since Hong's appointment in 2024, the appointment drew widespread criticism as reports of alleged favouritism and lack of transparency in hiring process came out in South Korean media.

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“The reason such botched appointments, which fail to distinguish between public and private interests and prioritise personal gain over the public good, are possible is that it is impossible or difficult to monitor, check, and hold those with appointment authority accountable,” Lee wrote.

“The failure to qualify, which has left the public feeling disheartened, appears to be the result of organisational and personnel failures. I ask that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism thoroughly investigate the exact circumstances of this incident, analyse its causes, and develop measures to prevent recurrence and ensure improvement,” Lee said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in