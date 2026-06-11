South Korea vs Czechia prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group A match | FIFA World Cup 2026

South Korea face Czechia in Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is the first competitive meeting between these two nations.

The match takes place on Thursday, 12 June 2026, with the kick-off at 7:30 AM for viewers in India. The venue is Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

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Head-to-Head South Korea and Czechia have met 3 times in friendlies. Each side has 1 win, and one match ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in 2016. South Korea won 2-1 in Prague that day. The key duel is Kim Min-jae against Patrik Schick. The Bayern Munich defender must contain Schick's aerial threat and physical presence.

Team Form Both sides arrive in good shape, but South Korea hold a slight edge in recent form.

South Korea (WWLWW) have rediscovered their defensive solidity under Hong Myung-bo. After heavy losses to physical opponents like the Ivory Coast, they steadied.

Back-to-back clean sheets in late May and early June were encouraging. They outscored opponents 6-0 across those 2 games.

Czechia (WWDDW) also arrive unbeaten across their last 5 matches. Their most impressive moments came during the UEFA playoff stage in March. They survived consecutive 2-2 draws against Denmark and Ireland, winning both on penalties.

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Their attack has been prolific, scoring 15 goals in 5 games. However, defensive clean sheets remain rare against organised opposition.

Key Players Heung-min Son (South Korea): Few attackers in this tournament pose the same danger. The skipper operates from the left and punishes defensive lines with lethal precision. Czechia's backline will need to track his runs constantly.

Lee Kang-in (South Korea): South Korea's most inventive presence in the middle third. He unlocks packed defences with sharp passing and clever movement. His delivery into the box could be the difference-maker here.

Patrik Schick (Czechia): He’s a striker built for moments like this. He reads the game brilliantly inside the area and wins almost everything in the air. Expect him to target any aerial weakness in Korea's backline.

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Tomáš Souček (Czechia): He’s a physical force who makes his presence felt at both ends. He arrives late in dangerous areas and is a genuine set-piece threat whenever Czechia win a dead ball.

Match Strategy South Korea line up in a 3-4-3 while Czechia deploy a 3-5-2. South Korea aim to exploit Czechia's lack of lateral pace through quick transitions. Czechia plan to suffocate Korea through physical aerial dominance.

South Korea trained at altitude in Salt Lake City to prepare for Guadalajara's elevation. Hong Myung-bo will press hard in the opening 30 minutes to tire Czechia's older backline.

Lee Kang-in will drift inward to drag centre-backs out of position, freeing Son in behind. Wing-backs Seol Young-woo and Lee Myung-jae will prioritise blocking Coufal's crosses over attacking.

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In this Group A match, Czechia will use a twin-strike partnership of Schick and the 6'6" Chorý to target Korea aerially. Souček will threaten at set-pieces, where Czechia scored 11 goals in UEFA qualification.

I asked ChatGPT who would win the opening match between South Korea and Czechia. Here’s how AI responded.

South Korea vs Czechia Prediction This feels like one of those opening group-stage matches that stay tight for long periods before opening up late. Czechia arrive with stronger attacking numbers across recent games. Their aerial threat could make them dangerous throughout. Patrik Schick and Tomáš Souček will attack with crosses and dead balls.

South Korea have shown vulnerability on the physical side before. So, set-piece defending could become their biggest concern.

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Even so, South Korea look slightly better prepared for the overall demands of this game. Their recent defensive improvement under Hong Myung-bo matters.

Two clean sheets and 6 goals scored in their final preparation matches suggest a team finding rhythm at the right moment. Their altitude preparation could also become important as the game progresses in Mexico. My prediction is South Korea 2-1 Czechia.

The biggest reason to back Korea is their attacking profile in open play. Lee Kang-in’s movement between midfield and attack should create moments where Czechia’s back three are pulled out of shape.

That is where Heung-min Son becomes decisive. If Son gets space behind the defensive line even once or twice, Korea have the quality to punish.

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Expect Czechia to score from a set piece or an aerial sequence. But, South Korea should create more sustained danger and edge a close contest.

A South Korea victory would put them in early control of Group A. Czechia would still remain alive but under pressure heading into their second fixture.

How to Watch South Korea vs Czechia ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the South Korea vs Czechia match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.