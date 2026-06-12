South Korea vs Czechia: Referee orders Pavel Sulc to change shirt midway into FIFA World Cup 2026 clash - Viral video

The second game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Czechia and South Korea saw an unexpected moment at the Guadalajara Stadium on Friday when the referee Amin Mohamed Omar ordered Pavel Sulc to change is shirt just 25 minutes into the game.

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The incident took place when South Korea's centre-back Lee Han-Beom had a one-on-one tussle with Sulc. In the process, Sulc saw his jersey ripped off from the back, prompting Mohamed Omar to pause the game and ask Sulc to change his shirt before play resumed.

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The Czechia national team’s kit man quickly dashed into the dressing room and immediately returned with a replacement jersey. Sulc headed back onto the pitch after a brief stoppage.

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Son Heung-min walks into 4th World Cup Meanwhile, South Korea captain Son Heung-min started in his fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance against Czechia. Heung-min, who had a successful campaign with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, now plays for Los Angeles in Major League Soccer (MLC). Heung-min is two goals shy of his ⁠country's all-time scoring record of 58 ​goals.

Son made his FIFA World Cup debut in Brazil in 2014 and also featured in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. “I’m in L.A. now and there are a lot of Mexicans there,” Heung-min told reporters on Wednesday. “I can feel their passion and love for soccer, and they support me a lot.

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"I’m very thankful and grateful. I never said that this would be my last World Cup,” the 33-year-old said when asked about reports suggesting that the 2026 edition could be his last World Cup. “How I do and perform is the most important thing.”

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Notably, South Korea are making their 12th FIFA World Cup appearance, the most by an Asian nation. Their best result came in 2002 when South Korea reached the semifinals.

South Korea vs Czechia line-ups South ⁠Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Seol Young-Woo, ​Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Lee ​Tae-Seok, ⁠Lee Kang-In, Paik Seung-Ho, Son Heung-Min.

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Czechia: Matej Kovar, Stepan Chaloupek, Vladimir Coufal, Robin ⁠Hranac, ​Ladislav Krejci, Lukas Provod, Alexandr ​Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Jaroslav Zeleny, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in