South Korea vs Czechia: Referee orders Pavel Sulc to change shirt midway into FIFA World Cup 2026 clash - Viral video

The second game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Czechia and South Korea saw an unexpected moment at the Guadalajara Stadium on Friday when the referee Amin Mohamed Omar ordered Pavel Sulc to change is shirt just 25 minutes into the game.
The incident took place when South Korea's centre-back Lee Han-Beom had a one-on-one tussle with Sulc. In the process, Sulc saw his jersey ripped off from the back, prompting Mohamed Omar to pause the game and ask Sulc to change his shirt before play resumed.
The Czechia national team’s kit man quickly dashed into the dressing room and immediately returned with a replacement jersey. Sulc headed back onto the pitch after a brief stoppage.
Meanwhile, South Korea captain Son Heung-min started in his fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance against Czechia. Heung-min, who had a successful campaign with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, now plays for Los Angeles in Major League Soccer (MLC). Heung-min is two goals shy of his country's all-time scoring record of 58 goals.
Son made his FIFA World Cup debut in Brazil in 2014 and also featured in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022. “I’m in L.A. now and there are a lot of Mexicans there,” Heung-min told reporters on Wednesday. “I can feel their passion and love for soccer, and they support me a lot.
"I’m very thankful and grateful. I never said that this would be my last World Cup,” the 33-year-old said when asked about reports suggesting that the 2026 edition could be his last World Cup. “How I do and perform is the most important thing.”
Notably, South Korea are making their 12th FIFA World Cup appearance, the most by an Asian nation. Their best result came in 2002 when South Korea reached the semifinals.
South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Lee Tae-Seok, Lee Kang-In, Paik Seung-Ho, Son Heung-Min.
Czechia: Matej Kovar, Stepan Chaloupek, Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, Lukas Provod, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Jaroslav Zeleny, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick.