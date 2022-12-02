Portugal

Portugal have already qualified for the knockout rounds. However, the top spot is not yet secured for them yet. If they lose here and finish at the second position, they will most likely play Brazil in the next round. That is something they would definitely not prefer so early in the tournament. In the Ghana match, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score in five world cups. Portugal want him to score again in this match so that they may finish in a glorious manner.