Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can La Roja win a second star? Check full squad, match dates, time and more

Spain arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as European champions and one of the tournament's top favourites. Luis de la Fuente's side swept to Euro 2024 glory in historic fashion.

They won 7 games and set records for most goals and most different scorers at a single European Championship. Now they want to become only the 3rd nation to hold both trophies simultaneously.

Spain at FIFA World Cups Spain have appeared at 17 World Cups across their history. Their first appearance came in Italy in 1934. Their greatest moment came in 2010, when they lifted the World Cup for the first time.

Since that final victory in Johannesburg, Spain have won just 3 matches from 11 World Cup knockout games. They exited in the last 16 at Qatar 2022, losing to Morocco on penalties.

Only twice before have European Championship winners gone on to win the World Cup 2 years later. West Germany did it in 1974, and Spain itself did it in 2010.

Group H Fixtures: When Are Spain Matches? Spain have been placed in Group H alongside Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. This is a very comfortable group for the reigning European champions. De la Fuente will expect straightforward progress through all three games.

View full Image View full Image FIFA 2026: Spain Matches

Spain open their campaign against Cabo Verde on 15 June at 9:30 PM IST. Their second group match is against Saudi Arabia on 21 June at 9:30 PM IST. They close the group stage against Uruguay on 27 June at 5:30 AM IST.

Lamine Yamal: The Teenage Superstar The biggest talking point surrounding Spain heading into this tournament is the fitness of Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old Barcelona winger was in scintillating form before suffering a hamstring injury in April.

He contributed 24 goals and 17 assists across 45 games for Barcelona before that setback. He became the first 16-year-old to both play and score at a European Championship. He could join an illustrious group this summer. Only 7 men have scored a World Cup goal before turning 19.

Nico Williams is also recovering from a persistent groin issue that troubled him throughout the season before a hamstring problem arrived in May. If both players are not at full fitness, Spain's attack could lack the pace, variety, and X-factor needed to break down elite opposition in the knockout rounds.

Team News De la Fuente has alternated between a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formation throughout his reign. Versatile attacking midfielder Dani Olmo is expected to cover for any absentees in the wide areas. Olmo was hugely influential in the latter stages of Euro 2024.

Mikel Oyarzabal has established himself firmly as a starter since coming off the bench to score the Euro 2024 final winner. The Real Sociedad forward was Spain's joint-top scorer in qualifying with six goals.

He is renowned for clever movement and intelligent link-up play. Fabian Ruiz of PSG also impressed at the Euros. He won possession in the final third 14 times during that tournament, twice as often as any other player.

Spain have a genuine embarrassment of riches in midfield. Their depth in that department is arguably the strongest of any nation at this tournament. In goal, they are equally well-served.

Their main weakness is in central defence. Nineteen-year-old Pau Cubarsi is a tremendous talent but may be considered inexperienced for such a critical role at a World Cup. Dean Huijsen is another young option.

There is not a single Real Madrid player in the current squad, a first for Spain at any World Cup. De la Fuente has been clear about his philosophy. He selects players based on usefulness, not club affiliation.

Key Players to Watch Lamine Yamal is the player every neutral wants to see at full fitness and full flow. Mikel Oyarzabal brings intelligence and goals from a deep centre-forward role.

Fabian Ruiz dominates the midfield with both passing and pressing. Dani Olmo provides creative cover and consistent output across multiple positions. Pedri, when fit, adds vision and control in the heart of midfield.

Spain Full Squad Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro

Midfielders: Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo

How to Watch Spain's Matches

ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Spain matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.