Spain clinches maiden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 trophy, beats England 1-0

For Spain, captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the 29th minute from the left wing that beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati was awared the Golden Ball award.

La Roja, nickname for the Spanish team, played like they entered the field to rule ahead of a sellout 75,784 spectators at the Stadium Australia.

Carmona, who Real Madrid’s defender made sure in the 29th minute that her shot make entry into the corner to open the scoring for La Roja.

"It was a really tough game, we knew it would be tricky, England have a great team, but I think it was our game," Carmona told Spanish national broadcasters La 1. We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don't know what to tell you."

Carmona celebrated her goal by revealing a message on an undershirt, reading "Merchi". The 23-year-old said it was a tribute for a friend whose mother had passed away.

"I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend's mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt," added Carmona.