Spain clinches maiden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 trophy, beats England 1-0
For Spain, defender Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the 29th minute from the left wing that beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Spain on 20 August won its first Women's World Cup championship after defeating England 1-0.
Following this, England shuffled its formation in the second half, but couldn't break the shield La Roja set and its reinforcements struggled to make an impact.
The La Roja team were awarded a penalty for a handball with 20 minutes to spare, however, Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps did what she is best known for, saving a goal. But, this didn't change the end of finale result, as the Spainards had achieved what they came to Australia to do.
With this win, Spain ended the drought for a major international trophy for a European team post 2007 since Germany won the Women's World Cup.
