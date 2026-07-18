Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hails FIFA World Cup final 2026 showdown with Argentina as pure football spectacle

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has described Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina as a potential classic. Speaking ahead of the showdown in New Jersey, the Spanish boss said both sides share a similar style and will aim to produce an open, high-quality contest.

Luis De la Fuente predicts an entertaining final Spain arrive at the final as European champions and are chasing their first World Cup title since 2010. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Luis De la Fuente made it clear he expects a high-level game. “There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players, so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain, Spain and Argentina alike, are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor,” he said.

The Spanish coach stressed that simply reaching the final is already a major success. He wants his players to enjoy the occasion while staying true to their strengths and keeping Argentina under control.

“For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents, who are a truly formidable side, in check,” he added.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparison downplayed Much of the pre-match talk has focused on the contrast between Argentina’s legendary forward Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal. De la Fuente refused to put extra pressure on the young winger.

He called Messi a unique figure but insisted Yamal must be allowed to play his own game. “Messi is one of a kind; he's an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know,” the coach said.

Lamine Yamal fit after thigh knock There had been some concern over Lamine Yamal after he missed training as a precaution following a heavy challenge in the semi-final win over France. De la Fuente confirmed the teenager is now fully involved with the squad again.

“He took a heavy knock to the thigh; he was fouled in the box the other day, and in a very painful area. Today he's also been taking part in training with the rest of his teammates as normal,” he said.