Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hails FIFA World Cup final 2026 showdown with Argentina as pure football spectacle

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has described Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina as a potential classic. Speaking ahead of the showdown in New Jersey, the Spanish boss said both sides share a similar style and will aim to produce an open, high-quality contest.

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Luis De la Fuente predicts an entertaining final Spain arrive at the final as European champions and are chasing their first World Cup title since 2010. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Luis De la Fuente made it clear he expects a high-level game. “There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players, so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain, Spain and Argentina alike, are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor,” he said.

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The Spanish coach stressed that simply reaching the final is already a major success. He wants his players to enjoy the occasion while staying true to their strengths and keeping Argentina under control.

“For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents, who are a truly formidable side, in check,” he added.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparison downplayed Much of the pre-match talk has focused on the contrast between Argentina’s legendary forward Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal. De la Fuente refused to put extra pressure on the young winger.

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He called Messi a unique figure but insisted Yamal must be allowed to play his own game. “Messi is one of a kind; he's an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know,” the coach said.

Lamine Yamal fit after thigh knock There had been some concern over Lamine Yamal after he missed training as a precaution following a heavy challenge in the semi-final win over France. De la Fuente confirmed the teenager is now fully involved with the squad again.

“He took a heavy knock to the thigh; he was fouled in the box the other day, and in a very painful area. Today he's also been taking part in training with the rest of his teammates as normal,” he said.

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Spain will go into the final looking to control the tempo and use their technical quality. Argentina will rely on Messi’s experience and the team’s ability to strike on the counter. Both sides have shown attacking intent throughout the tournament, which is why De la Fuente believes the match could be one of the most entertaining finals in recent memory.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.