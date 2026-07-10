Spain or Belgium? Kylian Mbappe gets candid on potential World Cup semifinal foes after France brush aside Morocco

Kylian Mbappe once again came on top as France booked their place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time with 2-0 victory over Morocco in a gripping quarterfinal at Boston Stadium on Friday. Despite missing a penalty early in the game, Mbappe scored one and also assisted Ousmane Dembele as France strolled past the African nation.

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The goal helped Mbappe reach a remarkable milestone in his World Cup career. The France captain took his tally to 20 FIFA World Cup goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, moving within one goal of Lionel Messi's all-time tournament record of 21.

Also Read | Mbappe overtakes Messi in World Cup again; List of records by French superstar

It was Mbappe's eighth goal of the ongoing edition, on level with Messi in the Golden Boot race. But the Frenchman sits atop the standings owing his three assists as compared to Messi's one. In the semifinals, France will take on either Belgium or Spain, who play on Saturday (12:30 AM IST).

Following the win, Mbappe was asked whom would he prefer in the semis and the Real Madrid star was candid in his answer. “It doesn't matter to me. If it's Belgium, then it's Belgium. If it's Spain, then it's Spain. We'll see what happens. It's a semifinal, and it's always going to be a difficult match,” Mbappe told reporters at the mixed zone.

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Kylian Mbappe on leadership The 27-year-old also spoke about his attachments with his French teammates and admitted that he embraced the leadership with responsibility, especially off the field. "Of course I feel good with France.

“This is a team and a group that I care deeply about. Many of the players are friends I've known for many years. Then there are the younger players, who see me as one of the older guys now,” added the French captain.

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“I have to set an example for the team, especially from an emotional standpoint, because what happens on the field is about football. But emotionally, I have more experience because I've played more World Cup matches than anyone else on this team. I know what it's like to play in a World Cup, and it's my job to pass that experience on to my teammates.”

Mbappe downplays fitness concerns Meanwhile, Mbappe allayed concerns over his fitness, describing the ankle issue that forced him off as minor and saying he was fine. "It's a minor ankle injury, but I'm fine. In that moment, I think (Jean-Philippe) Mateta was better suited to continue for the remaining minutes of the match. But I'm fine, don't worry," he added.

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"We're aware that there's only one way to relax, and that's by winning. We're in the semifinals and we're very happy, but there's still a long way to go. We know what's ahead will be even tougher than what we've already been through, but we're ready to face whatever comes," he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in