Spain vs Argentina FIFA 2026 final fuels ₹11,000 crore prediction market on Kalshi

The FIFA World Cup has fueled unprecedented activity on prediction market platforms, with Kalshi and Polymarket recording their highest-ever trading volumes as fans wager on the tournament’s outcome. According to Fortune, the contract tied to Sunday’s Argentina–Spain final has become the largest single market in the history of both platforms, highlighting the growing popularity of event-based trading.

Data provided by Kalshi showed that its Argentina–Spain final contract, launched on Wednesday after Argentina defeated England in the semifinal, had already generated more than $1.27 billion in trading volume. By Friday afternoon, the platform’s market gave Spain a 61% probability of defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the championship match, Fortune reported.

Interest in the World Cup has extended far beyond the final. By Tuesday morning, cumulative trading across all World Cup-related contracts had crossed $25 billion, comfortably surpassing other major sporting events. For comparison, contracts linked to the NBA Finals generated about $2 billion in volume, while the Super Bowl attracted roughly $1 billion, according to the report.

Polymarket has witnessed a similar surge in participation. Its Argentina–Spain final contract had attracted nearly $3 million in trading volume by Friday, while more than 64,000 users had interacted with the match page in the three days leading up to the final, indicating strong market liquidity.

The platform’s broader World Cup Winner market has amassed approximately $4 billion in cumulative trading volume since launching in July 2025, making it the largest market in Polymarket’s history and overtaking trading linked to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. In June alone, the platform recorded nearly $11 billion in global monthly notional trading volume, with World Cup contracts accounting for much of the activity, Fortune said.

The tournament has also underscored the growing role of prediction markets in the United States, where they are increasingly being used to speculate on real-world events ranging from sports competitions to elections and economic developments. These platforms enable users to place relatively small bets directly from their smartphones, becoming an alternative way for many fans to engage with major events alongside traditional sportsbooks and fantasy sports.

While prediction markets are often viewed as indicators of public sentiment and perceived probabilities, forecasting sporting events remains particularly challenging. Unlike financial markets or elections, where traders can rely on economic indicators or opinion polls, football matches are inherently unpredictable and frequently produce unexpected outcomes.

That unpredictability has been reflected in the World Cup markets. Kalshi and Polymarket produced mixed results in forecasting this week’s semifinal matches between France and Spain, and Argentina and England. In both contests, early market pricing slightly favored the teams that ultimately lost.

Kalshi initially gave the eventual losing sides an advantage of around 10 percentage points, while Polymarket displayed a similar trend with narrower margins. During the France–Spain semifinal, market odds shifted roughly 20 minutes into the match, shortly before Spain converted its first penalty. The Argentina–England contest saw even sharper fluctuations, with probabilities moving in line with the changing momentum of the game.