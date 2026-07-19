Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline generational clash

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, LIVE updates: After 103 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium. Argentina have navigated a demanding knockout path filled with extra-time battles and dramatic comebacks, while Spain have progressed with control and defensive solidity, conceding just once in the tournament.
The narrative is impossible to ignore: Lionel Messi, still producing at the highest level at 39, against Lamine Yamal, the latest La Masia superstar many already see as his spiritual successor. One side seeks to cement a dynasty and Messi’s place as the greatest of all time. The other wants to claim Spain’s second World Cup, 16 years after their triumph in South Africa.
Add a star-studded closing ceremony, half-time show, a record-breaking tournament atmosphere, and the weight of history, and this final has everything.
First-ever World Cup final halftime performance still to come. Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headline the 11-minute show.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels and the live streaming will be available on the Zee5 application in India. For the fans in the US the match will be broadcast on FOX network and the live streaming will be available on platforms such as fubo, Fox One, Fox Sports app/website.
Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson (special rendition of the USA national anthem), IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise (special appearance), Burna Boy, Christopher Macchio (special rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’)
The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled to start 90 minutes before the kickoff time. It will begin at 1:30 PM ET (11:00 PM IST) on 19th July 2026.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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