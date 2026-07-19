Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline generational clash

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, LIVE updates: After 103 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium. Argentina have navigated a demanding knockout path filled with extra-time battles and dramatic comebacks, while Spain have progressed with control and defensive solidity, conceding just once in the tournament.

The narrative is impossible to ignore: Lionel Messi, still producing at the highest level at 39, against Lamine Yamal, the latest La Masia superstar many already see as his spiritual successor. One side seeks to cement a dynasty and Messi’s place as the greatest of all time. The other wants to claim Spain’s second World Cup, 16 years after their triumph in South Africa.

Add a star-studded closing ceremony, half-time show, a record-breaking tournament atmosphere, and the weight of history, and this final has everything.