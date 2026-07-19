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Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline generational clash

ESP vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Defending champions Argentina face European champions Spain at MetLife Stadium as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline a generational clash for the biggest prize in football.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated19 Jul 2026, 10:47:11 PM IST
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General view as the big screen displays a message reading FIFA World Cup 2026 The Final inside the stadium before the match
General view as the big screen displays a message reading FIFA World Cup 2026 The Final inside the stadium before the match(REUTERS)

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, LIVE updates: After 103 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium. Argentina have navigated a demanding knockout path filled with extra-time battles and dramatic comebacks, while Spain have progressed with control and defensive solidity, conceding just once in the tournament.

The narrative is impossible to ignore: Lionel Messi, still producing at the highest level at 39, against Lamine Yamal, the latest La Masia superstar many already see as his spiritual successor. One side seeks to cement a dynasty and Messi’s place as the greatest of all time. The other wants to claim Spain’s second World Cup, 16 years after their triumph in South Africa.

Add a star-studded closing ceremony, half-time show, a record-breaking tournament atmosphere, and the weight of history, and this final has everything.

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19 Jul 2026, 10:47:11 PM IST

Spain vs Argentina, LIVE score: Halftime show reminder

First-ever World Cup final halftime performance still to come. Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headline the 11-minute show.

19 Jul 2026, 10:18:13 PM IST

Spain vs Argentina, LIVE score: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 final clash?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels and the live streaming will be available on the Zee5 application in India. For the fans in the US the match will be broadcast on FOX network and the live streaming will be available on platforms such as fubo, Fox One, Fox Sports app/website.

19 Jul 2026, 10:13:05 PM IST

Spain vs Argentina, LIVE score: Full closing ceremony lineup

Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson (special rendition of the USA national anthem), IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise (special appearance), Burna Boy, Christopher Macchio (special rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’)

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19 Jul 2026, 10:09:04 PM IST

Spain vs Argentina, LIVE score: Closing ceremony timings

The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled to start 90 minutes before the kickoff time. It will begin at 1:30 PM ET (11:00 PM IST) on 19th July 2026.

19 Jul 2026, 10:10:00 PM IST

Spain vs Argentina, LIVE score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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