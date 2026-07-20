Spain vs Argentina match result: What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 final headlined by Ferran Torres' heroics?

Spain claimed the FIFA World Cup 2026 title after a tense, high-stakes final that demanded patience, control and late precision. At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, La Roja defeated a resilient Argentina 1-0 after extra time, claiming their second World Cup title 16 years after their triumph in South Africa.

The decisive moment arrived in the 106th minute when Ferran Torres finished a well-worked move, rewarding Spain’s sustained dominance and ending Argentina’s bid to retain the trophy.

Spain dictate tempo from the opening whistle From the beginning, Spain set the tone of the contest. They monopolised possession, moved the ball with purpose and forced Argentina into a deep, compact defensive shape. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal all tested Emiliano Martinez during the first half, but the Argentina goalkeeper produced a series of important saves to keep the score level. Argentina, true to their identity under Lionel Scaloni, remained organised and looked dangerous on the counter, yet clear-cut chances proved scarce.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Spain continued to probe and push while Argentina absorbed pressure and waited for moments of transition. The game grew increasingly physical as both sides recognised the magnitude of the occasion.

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Argentina reduced to ten men In the third minute of stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Lionel Messi's Argentina were forced to play the majority of extra time with ten men. Even with the numerical advantage, Spain still had to wait for the breakthrough.

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Early in the first period of extra time, Nico Williams thought he had given Spain the lead when he finished after a scramble involving Mikel Merino and Martinez. However, the goal was disallowed after the video assistant referee confirmed that Merino had stepped on Nicolas Otamendi’s toe in the build-up.

Ferran Torres delivers the moment that defined the final Spain refused to be discouraged. Just 37 seconds into the second period of extra time, they finally found the decisive opening. Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross from the right, Nico Williams headed the ball back across the face of the goal, and Ferran Torres arrived late to smash it into the roof of the net. The Barcelona forward had only been on the pitch for a little over 40 minutes, but he produced the most important contribution of the night.

Spain almost added a second shortly afterwards when Torres finished again from a Lamine Yamal pass, only for the flag to correctly rule him offside. Argentina threw bodies forward in the closing stages and forced a couple of late corners, but Unai Simon and the Spanish defence held firm until the final whistle.

Reward for the tournament’s most complete side The result confirmed Spain’s status as the purest and most complete team of the competition. They had dominated large stretches of the match, created the clearer opportunities and ultimately found a way past a stubborn Argentina side that refused to yield until the very end.