Spain vs Argentina match result: What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 final headlined by Ferran Torres' heroics?

Spain claimed the FIFA World Cup 2026 title after a tense, high-stakes final that demanded patience, control and late precision. At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, La Roja defeated a resilient Argentina 1-0 after extra time, claiming their second World Cup title 16 years after their triumph in South Africa.

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The decisive moment arrived in the 106th minute when Ferran Torres finished a well-worked move, rewarding Spain’s sustained dominance and ending Argentina’s bid to retain the trophy.

Spain dictate tempo from the opening whistle From the beginning, Spain set the tone of the contest. They monopolised possession, moved the ball with purpose and forced Argentina into a deep, compact defensive shape. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal all tested Emiliano Martinez during the first half, but the Argentina goalkeeper produced a series of important saves to keep the score level. Argentina, true to their identity under Lionel Scaloni, remained organised and looked dangerous on the counter, yet clear-cut chances proved scarce.

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The second half followed a similar pattern. Spain continued to probe and push while Argentina absorbed pressure and waited for moments of transition. The game grew increasingly physical as both sides recognised the magnitude of the occasion.

Also Read | ESP vs ARG Highlights: Ferran Torres powers Spain to claim 2026 World Cup glory

Argentina reduced to ten men In the third minute of stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Lionel Messi's Argentina were forced to play the majority of extra time with ten men. Even with the numerical advantage, Spain still had to wait for the breakthrough.

Also Read | Full list of players to get red cards in a FIFA World Cup final

Early in the first period of extra time, Nico Williams thought he had given Spain the lead when he finished after a scramble involving Mikel Merino and Martinez. However, the goal was disallowed after the video assistant referee confirmed that Merino had stepped on Nicolas Otamendi’s toe in the build-up.

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Ferran Torres delivers the moment that defined the final Spain refused to be discouraged. Just 37 seconds into the second period of extra time, they finally found the decisive opening. Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross from the right, Nico Williams headed the ball back across the face of the goal, and Ferran Torres arrived late to smash it into the roof of the net. The Barcelona forward had only been on the pitch for a little over 40 minutes, but he produced the most important contribution of the night.

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Spain almost added a second shortly afterwards when Torres finished again from a Lamine Yamal pass, only for the flag to correctly rule him offside. Argentina threw bodies forward in the closing stages and forced a couple of late corners, but Unai Simon and the Spanish defence held firm until the final whistle.

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Reward for the tournament’s most complete side The result confirmed Spain’s status as the purest and most complete team of the competition. They had dominated large stretches of the match, created the clearer opportunities and ultimately found a way past a stubborn Argentina side that refused to yield until the very end.

Ferran Torres’ goal will be remembered as the moment that decided the 2026 World Cup. For Spain, it was the reward for sustained excellence across the tournament. For Argentina, it was a gallant defence of their title that ultimately fell just short.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.