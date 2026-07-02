Spain vs Austria: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie — head-to-head, match predictions

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Spain hold the edge over Austria with nine wins in 16 matches. The two teams have met only once before in the FIFA World Cup, in 1978, when Austria won 2-1.

PN Vishnu
Published2 Jul 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Lamine Yamal and Co will have their task cut out when Spain face Austria in their round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.
Lamine Yamal and Co will have their task cut out when Spain face Austria in their round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. (REUTERS)

Spain, one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 title favourites, will hope to put up a more dominant performance when they lock horns with Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.

The La Roja have endured a mixed FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign so far. Spain were held to a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde despite entering the match as clear favourites.

Luis de la Fuente's side failed to find that clinical edge in the final third despite enjoying 74% possession of the ball. Spain launched a total of 27 shots during that match, with only seven shots on target.

The 0-0 draw was followed by a thumping 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, before clinching a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay. Austria, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan, before losing 2-0 to defending champions Argentina.

 

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That was followed by an intense match against Algeria that ended in a 3-3 draw. Australia took the lead on two occasions, but they just weren't able to seal all three points from the match. Despite that, Austria earned a crucial point, which was enough for them to qualify for the round of 32 stage as group runners-up with four points.

Spain vs Austria match details

 

MatchRound of 32
VenueLos Angeles Stadium, California
Time7 PM GMT | 12:30 AM IST
DateJuly 3 (IST)
RefereeGlenn Nyberg

Spain vs Austria head to head

Spain and Austria have locked horns in 16 international matches prior to this. Spain enjoy a superior record, having won nine matches compared to Austria's four wins. Three matches have ended in draws.

The most recent encounter between these two teams was in November 2009, when Spain clinched a 5-1 win in an international friendly.

Matches16
Spain won 9
Austria won4
Draw3
Last meeting Spain won 5-1 in an international friendly in November 2009.
Last FIFA World Cup meetingAustria won 2-1 at the 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Spain vs Austria team news

Spain: The biggest team news for Spain is that Lamine Yamal has recovered from a hamstring issue that limited him to just 141 minutes in the group stage, and is now available again. Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz, who were injured as well, are also available.

 

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: How big players have performed in last six World Cups

Austria: Austria will be without defender Phillipp Mwene due to an injury. Captain David Alaba, who has been battling long-term fitness issues, is yet to play the full 90 minutes at this World Cup, but is set to start again in the Spain clash.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Austria prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Spain are heavy favourites to beat Austria, with a 70.6% chance of winning. Austria only have a 12.2 % chance of beating Spain, whereas there is a 17.3% chance that the match ends in a draw and extra time follows.

Where to watch Spain vs Austria live on TV?

 

 

 

 

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Spain vs Austria predicted starting XIs

Spain: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Austria: Schlager; Posch, Alaba, Wober, Lienhart; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautovic.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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