Spain vs Austria: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie — head-to-head, match predictions

Spain, one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 title favourites, will hope to put up a more dominant performance when they lock horns with Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.

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The La Roja have endured a mixed FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign so far. Spain were held to a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde despite entering the match as clear favourites.

Luis de la Fuente's side failed to find that clinical edge in the final third despite enjoying 74% possession of the ball. Spain launched a total of 27 shots during that match, with only seven shots on target.

The 0-0 draw was followed by a thumping 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, before clinching a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay. Austria, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan, before losing 2-0 to defending champions Argentina.

That was followed by an intense match against Algeria that ended in a 3-3 draw. Australia took the lead on two occasions, but they just weren't able to seal all three points from the match. Despite that, Austria earned a crucial point, which was enough for them to qualify for the round of 32 stage as group runners-up with four points.

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Spain vs Austria match details

Match Round of 32 Venue Los Angeles Stadium, California Time 7 PM GMT | 12:30 AM IST Date July 3 (IST) Referee Glenn Nyberg

Spain vs Austria head to head Spain and Austria have locked horns in 16 international matches prior to this. Spain enjoy a superior record, having won nine matches compared to Austria's four wins. Three matches have ended in draws.

The most recent encounter between these two teams was in November 2009, when Spain clinched a 5-1 win in an international friendly.

Matches 16 Spain won 9 Austria won 4 Draw 3 Last meeting Spain won 5-1 in an international friendly in November 2009. Last FIFA World Cup meeting Austria won 2-1 at the 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Spain vs Austria team news Spain: The biggest team news for Spain is that Lamine Yamal has recovered from a hamstring issue that limited him to just 141 minutes in the group stage, and is now available again. Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz, who were injured as well, are also available.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: How big players have performed in last six World Cups

Austria: Austria will be without defender Phillipp Mwene due to an injury. Captain David Alaba, who has been battling long-term fitness issues, is yet to play the full 90 minutes at this World Cup, but is set to start again in the Spain clash.

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Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Austria prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Spain are heavy favourites to beat Austria, with a 70.6% chance of winning. Austria only have a 12.2 % chance of beating Spain, whereas there is a 17.3% chance that the match ends in a draw and extra time follows.

Where to watch Spain vs Austria live on TV?

Region Where to watch on TV Where to get live streaming India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Spain vs Austria predicted starting XIs Spain: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Austria: Schlager; Posch, Alaba, Wober, Lienhart; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautovic.