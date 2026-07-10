Spain vs Belgium: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals tie, head-to-head, match predictions and more

Spain’s remarkable defence, which has produced a record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets, faces its sternest test yet against a free-scoring Belgium side in this high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final game. La Roja have been the tournament’s most organised side so far,topping their group before beating Austria 3-0 and edging Portugal 1-0 with a stoppage-time Mikel Merino winner. Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal and a statement 4-1 thrashing of co-hosts USA. The winner books a semi-final place; the loser goes home.
|Match
|Quarter-final
|Venue
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Time
|3:00 PM ET | 12:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 10 (USA) | July 11 (India)
|Referee
|Michael Oliver
Spain hold a clear historical edge over Belgium. Their World Cup meetings came in the 1986 quarter-finals (1-1, Belgium won 5-4 on penalties) and the 1990 group stage (Spain 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Michel and Alberto Gorriz). Spain have won their last five meetings by an aggregate score of 13-1, with the most recent a 2-0 friendly victory in Brussels in September 2016 (both goals by David Silva).
Luis de la Fuente’s side arrive with total belief after remaining unbeaten and keeping a historic six successive clean sheets (more than 10 hours without conceding). Unai Simon has been virtually untroubled, while the back four of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella has been outstanding. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring charts for Spain, supported by the creativity of Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena. Midfield anchors Rodri and Pedri control tempo. No major injury concerns.
Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils have hit form at the perfect time, scoring freely (including four against the USA) and stretching an 18-match unbeaten run. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice against the Americans, while substitutes Romelu Lukaku and Hans Vanaken also found the net. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return after being carefully managed. The major blow is midfielder Amadou Onana, ruled out for the rest of the tournament (and several months) after tearing his ACL against the USA. Zeno Debast is a doubt. Thibaut Courtois remains a formidable last line of defence.
Spain enter as clear favourites on paper thanks to their unmatched defensive organisation, superior possession game and the individual quality of Yamal, Oyarzabal, Rodri and Pedri. Belgium’s recent attacking form and Courtois in goal make them dangerous, especially on the counter and from set-pieces, but Onana’s absence leaves them vulnerable in midfield. Expect Spain to dominate the ball and territory while Belgium look to hit transitions through De Ketelaere, Trossard and De Bruyne. A tight, high-quality contest is likely, with Spain’s control and depth ultimately proving decisive.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal
Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio; Charles De Ketelaere
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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