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Spain vs Belgium: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals tie, head-to-head, match predictions and more

Spain face Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium. Check preview with head-to-head, team news, prediction, predicted lineups, and live streaming details.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated10 Jul 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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Spain vs Belgium prediction
Spain vs Belgium prediction(AFP)
AI Quick Read

Spain’s remarkable defence, which has produced a record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets, faces its sternest test yet against a free-scoring Belgium side in this high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final game. La Roja have been the tournament’s most organised side so far,topping their group before beating Austria 3-0 and edging Portugal 1-0 with a stoppage-time Mikel Merino winner. Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal and a statement 4-1 thrashing of co-hosts USA. The winner books a semi-final place; the loser goes home.

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Match details

MatchQuarter-final
VenueSoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time3:00 PM ET | 12:30 AM IST
DateJuly 10 (USA) | July 11 (India)
RefereeMichael Oliver

Spain and Belgium head-to-head details

Spain hold a clear historical edge over Belgium. Their World Cup meetings came in the 1986 quarter-finals (1-1, Belgium won 5-4 on penalties) and the 1990 group stage (Spain 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Michel and Alberto Gorriz). Spain have won their last five meetings by an aggregate score of 13-1, with the most recent a 2-0 friendly victory in Brussels in September 2016 (both goals by David Silva).

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Spain vs Belgium team news

Spain

Luis de la Fuente’s side arrive with total belief after remaining unbeaten and keeping a historic six successive clean sheets (more than 10 hours without conceding). Unai Simon has been virtually untroubled, while the back four of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella has been outstanding. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring charts for Spain, supported by the creativity of Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena. Midfield anchors Rodri and Pedri control tempo. No major injury concerns.

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Belgium

Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils have hit form at the perfect time, scoring freely (including four against the USA) and stretching an 18-match unbeaten run. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice against the Americans, while substitutes Romelu Lukaku and Hans Vanaken also found the net. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return after being carefully managed. The major blow is midfielder Amadou Onana, ruled out for the rest of the tournament (and several months) after tearing his ACL against the USA. Zeno Debast is a doubt. Thibaut Courtois remains a formidable last line of defence.

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Spain vs Belgium prediction

Spain enter as clear favourites on paper thanks to their unmatched defensive organisation, superior possession game and the individual quality of Yamal, Oyarzabal, Rodri and Pedri. Belgium’s recent attacking form and Courtois in goal make them dangerous, especially on the counter and from set-pieces, but Onana’s absence leaves them vulnerable in midfield. Expect Spain to dominate the ball and territory while Belgium look to hit transitions through De Ketelaere, Trossard and De Bruyne. A tight, high-quality contest is likely, with Spain’s control and depth ultimately proving decisive.

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Predicted score: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Where to watch Spain vs Belgium quarter-finals clash?

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Predicted lineups

Spain expected starting lineup

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

Belgium expected starting lineup

Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Dodi Lukebakio; Charles De Ketelaere

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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