Yesterday Spain vs Belgium match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash?

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday. Mikel Merino’s 88th-minute strike proved the difference in a tense quarterfinal that saw La Roja dominate possession but need late magic once again.
The European champions controlled the game from the start. They finally broke through in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz finished a well-worked move to put Spain ahead. Belgium, who had stormed into the last eight with a 4-1 thrashing of co-hosts USA, responded before half-time. Charles De Ketelaere, the hero against the Americans, levelled the score at 1-1 in the 41st minute with a clinical finish assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Spain bossed the midfield through Rodri and Pedri, enjoying 68 per cent possession and creating far more chances (17 shots to Belgium’s five). Goalkeeper Unai Simon stayed solid, while the defence, led by Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi, limited Belgium’s threats.
Belgium coach Rudi Garcia’s side showed fight. De Ketelaere’s equaliser gave the Red Devils belief, and they forced Spain to dig deep. Thibaut Courtois made important stops before being forced off injured around the 71st minute. Substitutes like Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard added energy, but Spain’s quality shone through.
With the clock ticking and extra time looming, Spain introduced Mikel Merino. The Arsenal midfielder, who scored the stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the round of 16, delivered once more. In the 88th minute, he found the net to restore Spain’s lead and spark wild celebrations among fans.
The final minutes turned frantic. Yellow cards flew as both sides battled, but Spain held firm. Full-time confirmed Spain’s progression to face France in the semi-finals.
Spain remain unbeaten in the tournament and have now kept their strong defensive record largely intact despite conceding for the first time in the knockout stages. Merino continues his remarkable scoring form for the national team, becoming a reliable source of late goals when needed most.
Belgium exit the competition with heads high after an impressive run that included dramatic wins over Senegal and USA. Their golden generation showed spirit, but Spain’s control and clinical finishing proved too much on the night.
Luis de la Fuente’s side look every bit contenders for the title as they head into the last four. Merino’s late heroics once again underlined Spain’s never-say-die attitude at this World Cup.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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