Spain vs Carbo Verde Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts on bench for 2010 champs Spain; lineups out

Spain vs Carbo Verde LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain manager Luis de la Fuente decided to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench against debutants Cabo Verde during their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Group H on Monday. Along with Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz also start on the bench after the trio came into this tournament with an injury.

While Mikel Oyarzabal is leading the front line, Gavi was given the nod ahead of Alex Baena for Spain. On the other hand, Cabo Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.

Spain vs Cabo Verde starting lineups

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes

Where to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde in India?

ZEE5 have secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for Indian audience. The Spain vs Cabo Verde will be tekecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television. Live streaming of Spain vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.