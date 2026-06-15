Spain vs Carbo Verde Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts on bench for 2010 champs Spain; lineups out

Spain vs Carbo Verde LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain manager Luis de la Fuente decided to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench against debutants Cabo Verde during their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Group H on Monday. Along with Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz also start on the bench after the trio came into this tournament with an injury.
While Mikel Oyarzabal is leading the front line, Gavi was given the nod ahead of Alex Baena for Spain. On the other hand, Cabo Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.
Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal
Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes
ZEE5 have secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for Indian audience. The Spain vs Cabo Verde will be tekecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television. Live streaming of Spain vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
The players are ining up in the tunnel. Huge moment for Cabo Verde. Just beside them are former champions Spain. The players walk out for the National Anthems. Spain will go first, followed by Cabo Verde.
No Real Madrid player in Spain's squad. This is first time La Roja enter the FIFA World Cup without anyone from Real Madrid.
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo
Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino
Here's an interesting story about Cabo Verde's Roberto Lopes. In an interview, Lopes stated that he got a LinkedIn message from Bubista in 2019 and ignored it straightaway thinking of a spam. Bubista texted him a few months later too. Lopes, who is born and raised in Ireland, later translated it via Google Translate to find out that he was asked to play for Cabo Verde.
"I felt so rude for not having replied to him months earlier. I copied the message and put it into Google Translate. I was absolutely buzzing with that,” he said. “I was like, 'Yep, 100 per cent I'd love to be a part of the squad'.”
Cabo Verde is being coached by Pedro 'Bubista' Brito, who was named as 2025 African coach of the year for guiding the side to their maiden World Cup. Appointed as the head coach in 2020, Bubista is known for his defensive organisation and man-management skills. Bubista has captained the national side in late 1990s and played for clubs in Angola and the Spanish lower leagues.
Cabo Verde qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 through the African qualifiers. In 10 matches, Cabo Verde won seven, lost one and drew twice to finish on top of Group D, ahead of Cameroon.
Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes
Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal
The expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams have allowed the nations like Cabo Verde to face heavyweights like Spain. As a result, this is the first time Spain and Cabo Verde will be facing each other in history.
ZEE5 have secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for Indian audience. The Spain vs Cabo Verde will be tekecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television. Live streaming of Spain vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.
Spain are coming into the tournament as one of the title favourites, depsite last winning the trophy in 2010. A lot of suspense was around Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who was nursing an injury. On the other hand, Cabo Verde are one of the four teams to made World cup debut this year.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)
Referee: Adham Makhadmeh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Spain vs Cabo Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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