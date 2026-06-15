Spain vs Carbo Verde Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vozinha denies La Roja, Ferran Torres hits the bar; ESP 0-0 CPV

Spain vs Carbo Verde LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain manager Luis de la Fuente decided to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench against debutants Cabo Verde during their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Group H on Monday. Along with Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz also start on the bench after the trio came into this tournament with an injury.
While Mikel Oyarzabal is leading the front line, Gavi was given the nod ahead of Alex Baena for Spain. On the other hand, Cabo Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.
Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal
Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes
ZEE5 have secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for Indian audience. The Spain vs Cabo Verde will be tekecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television. Live streaming of Spain vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Vozinha does it again. Rodri feeds Cucurella on the run who finds Ferran Torres, but finds the bar. Mikel Oyarzabal heads the ball on the follow-up, but is Vozinha, who tips it over the bar. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (39')
What a save by 40-year-old Vozinha. Pedri clips one for Marc Cucurella into the box, who sends it back to Pedri. The Barcelona star shots only for Vozinha to palm it over the top. The flag did go up. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (39)
What a clearance from Cabo Verde. An unmarked Mikel Oyarzabal gets the ball on the right by Ferran Torres and gets his first touch inside the box. But as soon as he gets ready to shoot, a Jovane Cabral comes from behind to clear the ball. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (32')
Spain are trying to find those small gaps but the Cabo Verde defenders are pushing the opponents down. Cucurella made two moves from the left, before unleashing a right-footer shot, that went above the bar. Spain 0-0 Carbo Verde (29')
What a move by Cabo Verde! For the first time in 22 minutes, Cabo Verde have made an attack and the entire stadium just erupted. The midfielder plays a long cross to the player at left flank, who shots in the middle of the box. But Spain's defence was on alert to avert the danger. Spain 0-0 Carbo Verde (22')
Spain get their first real chance in the first quarter. Mikel Oyarzabal gets a dangerous cross from Pedri but Cabo Verde defender Roberto Lopes was at the right time to clear the ball. Meanwhile, Sidny Cabral of Cabo Verde gets an yellow card for a bad foul on Marcus Llorente. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (18)
Finally, Cape Verde have started moving. The Blue Sharks have come off their defensive mindset, and are trying to make inroads through the flanks but are yet to make a shot at goal in the opposition box. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (14)
On the bench for Spain are the likes of David Raya, Pedro Porro, Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. Honestly, these names aren't meant to be sitting on the bench. Insane bench-strength.
So far the ball is in Cabo Verde box as Spain have dominated the possession. Interestingly, Cabo Verde are playing too much defensive and are yet to make a move to the opponent box. Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde (9)
The players are ining up in the tunnel. Huge moment for Cabo Verde. Just beside them are former champions Spain. The players walk out for the National Anthems. Spain will go first, followed by Cabo Verde.
No Real Madrid player in Spain's squad. This is first time La Roja enter the FIFA World Cup without anyone from Real Madrid.
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo
Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino
Here's an interesting story about Cabo Verde's Roberto Lopes. In an interview, Lopes stated that he got a LinkedIn message from Bubista in 2019 and ignored it straightaway thinking of a spam. Bubista texted him a few months later too. Lopes, who is born and raised in Ireland, later translated it via Google Translate to find out that he was asked to play for Cabo Verde.
"I felt so rude for not having replied to him months earlier. I copied the message and put it into Google Translate. I was absolutely buzzing with that,” he said. “I was like, 'Yep, 100 per cent I'd love to be a part of the squad'.”
Cabo Verde is being coached by Pedro 'Bubista' Brito, who was named as 2025 African coach of the year for guiding the side to their maiden World Cup. Appointed as the head coach in 2020, Bubista is known for his defensive organisation and man-management skills. Bubista has captained the national side in late 1990s and played for clubs in Angola and the Spanish lower leagues.
Cabo Verde qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 through the African qualifiers. In 10 matches, Cabo Verde won seven, lost one and drew twice to finish on top of Group D, ahead of Cameroon.
Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes
Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal
The expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams have allowed the nations like Cabo Verde to face heavyweights like Spain. As a result, this is the first time Spain and Cabo Verde will be facing each other in history.
ZEE5 have secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights for Indian audience. The Spain vs Cabo Verde will be tekecast live on Unite8 Sports channels on television. Live streaming of Spain vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.
Spain are coming into the tournament as one of the title favourites, depsite last winning the trophy in 2010. A lot of suspense was around Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who was nursing an injury. On the other hand, Cabo Verde are one of the four teams to made World cup debut this year.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, US
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)
Referee: Adham Makhadmeh