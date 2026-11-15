Spain vs England: World champions vs Harry Kane’s record 126 caps, five facts from the Nations League group decider

Spain and England are set to meet in the UEFA Nations League League A Group A3 finale at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid. Kick-off is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, 16 November (20:45 CET on Sunday). Both teams are already in the quarterfinals. Spain lead the group with 15 points from five wins. England have 12 points from four wins and one defeat, and need a victory to finish top. Here are five facts ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

1. First place in Group A3 is the only remaining prize Spain have scored 14 goals and conceded five. England have scored 16 and conceded four. Notably, Spain will finish first if they avoid defeat. The knockout-stage draw takes place at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, 20 November (12:00 CET) in Nyon. The two-legged quarterfinals are scheduled for 25-30 March 2027, with the finals set for 9-13 June 2027.

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2. Harry Kane arrives with a record 126 caps and the Ballon d’Or Harry Kane earned a record 126th England cap in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley, moving past Peter Shilton’s previous mark of 125. He scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, his 92nd England goal and his seventh of this Nations League campaign. He showed the Ballon d’Or trophy to the Wembley crowd before kick-off.

3. Spain have won 12 matches in a row since the World Cup began Spain are the FIFA World Cup 2026 winners, while England finished third. Spain have won their last 12 matches in all competitions since a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. They are also unbeaten in their last 22 games in Madrid, recording 17 wins and five draws.

Their last defeat in the Spanish capital came when England won 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu in February 1987, with Gary Lineker scoring all four goals. Thomas Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference: “It is the biggest test in world football for national teams at the moment because Spain seem unbeatable.”

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4. Spain came from behind to win 3-2 at Wembley Spain took the group opener 3-2 at Wembley on 26 September. The scorers were Lamine Yamal in the second minute, Anthony Gordon in the 36th, Harry Kane in the 40th, Álex Baena in the 60th and Mikel Oyarzabal in the 74th. Kane later missed a penalty, striking the crossbar.

5. England arrive on a joint-record nine-game away winning run England have won their last nine away games and kept seven consecutive away clean sheets, both joint records. Their most recent victory in Spain was a 3-2 win in Seville in October 2018.