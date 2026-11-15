Spain vs England: World champions vs Harry Kane’s record 126 caps, five facts from the Nations League group decider

Spain and England are set to meet in the UEFA Nations League League A Group A3 finale at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid. Kick-off is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, 16 November (20:45 CET on Sunday). Both teams are already in the quarterfinals. Spain lead the group with 15 points from five wins. England have 12 points from four wins and one defeat, and need a victory to finish top. Here are five facts ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

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1. First place in Group A3 is the only remaining prize Spain have scored 14 goals and conceded five. England have scored 16 and conceded four. Notably, Spain will finish first if they avoid defeat. The knockout-stage draw takes place at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, 20 November (12:00 CET) in Nyon. The two-legged quarterfinals are scheduled for 25-30 March 2027, with the finals set for 9-13 June 2027.

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2. Harry Kane arrives with a record 126 caps and the Ballon d’Or Harry Kane earned a record 126th England cap in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley, moving past Peter Shilton’s previous mark of 125. He scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, his 92nd England goal and his seventh of this Nations League campaign. He showed the Ballon d’Or trophy to the Wembley crowd before kick-off.

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3. Spain have won 12 matches in a row since the World Cup began Spain are the FIFA World Cup 2026 winners, while England finished third. Spain have won their last 12 matches in all competitions since a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. They are also unbeaten in their last 22 games in Madrid, recording 17 wins and five draws.

Their last defeat in the Spanish capital came when England won 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu in February 1987, with Gary Lineker scoring all four goals. Thomas Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference: “It is the biggest test in world football for national teams at the moment because Spain seem unbeatable.”

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4. Spain came from behind to win 3-2 at Wembley Spain took the group opener 3-2 at Wembley on 26 September. The scorers were Lamine Yamal in the second minute, Anthony Gordon in the 36th, Harry Kane in the 40th, Álex Baena in the 60th and Mikel Oyarzabal in the 74th. Kane later missed a penalty, striking the crossbar.

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5. England arrive on a joint-record nine-game away winning run England have won their last nine away games and kept seven consecutive away clean sheets, both joint records. Their most recent victory in Spain was a 3-2 win in Seville in October 2018.

Tuchel confirmed that “James Trafford will play tomorrow”. Lamine Yamal, Spain’s top scorer in this campaign with four goals, missed Thursday’s 2-0 win over Czechia. At his pre-match press conference, Luis de la Fuente said, in remarks translated from Spanish: “We’ll see if he starts, but if he does it’s because he’s in perfect condition to play.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.