Spain vs France tickets: Prices drop as limited seats remain for World Cup semifinal

With the Spain vs France semifinal knocking at the door, there are still some tickets left that you can grab for the iconic match.

Stubhub.com is still selling some tickets, albeit declaring that only 3% or 488 tickets are left at the time of writing this article. This means interested football lovers can still opt for a ticket to one of the most anticipated sports events of the entire year.

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USA Today reports that ticket prices for the match have dropped around $1000, which means that now is the time get your tickets if you wish to attend the match.

What are the ticket prices in INR? As per the stubhub.com website, tickets prices start northwards of ₹1,40,000 and go up to as high as ₹4,41,194 for seats closer to the sidelines.

The website also gives fans options to choose the perks they want (like aisle seats, food and drinks, VIP lounge etc).

The match will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

What are the ticket prices for the England vs Argentina match? Ticket prices for the England vs Argentina match, which will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, are considerably higher compared with the France vs Spain encounter, with Argetina icon Lionel Messi probably being the reason for the bumped up ticket prices for this match.

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Here, the ticket prices begin at around ₹2,46,957 and go up to as high as ₹11,29,643 for tickets near the sidelines. 4% of tickets are left for the match, the website reported.

France vs Spain: A duel for the ages France and Spain will each look to reach the final in New York as they battle for the slot in the 1st semi. The match comes in the wake of their last meeting in the UEFA Nations League semifinal on 6 June, 2025, which was a goal fest for both teams, with Spain ultimately winning with a 5-4 scoreline.

Football observers are of the opinion that Spain, who are the defending Euros champion, are in possession of the quality required to beat the French, who are being led by their illustrious captain Kylian Mbappe.

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France have an elite front three comprising of Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele. Behind them, they have the dependable pair of Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, who are also capable of scoring.

Also Read | Piers Morgan's post for Harry Kane ahead of Argentina vs England faces backlash

For Spain, Lamine Yamal is the one on whom all eyes will be glued during the match. The teenager, as per the pre-match press conferece, showed confidence in his team and their ability to cope with such high-pressure matches.

"We know how to cope with adversity. And as for pressure, well, I don't feel it," FIFA quoted the teenage sensation as saying.

"You yourselves say I'm not at my best, so you shouldn't expect anything from me, but I'm sure tomorrow is going to be a special day. It's the most important match I'm ever going to play. And I'm glad to have made it this far. We're all really excited, and me most of all. It's undoubtedly the most important match I'm ever going to play," he said.

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About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.