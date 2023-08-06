Hello User
Spain vs Netherlands Quarter Final: When and how to watch, livestreaming details and more

Spain vs Netherlands Quarter Final: When and how to watch, livestreaming details and more

1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Netherlands advance to Women's World Cup quarter-finals after beating South Africa 2-0; will face Spain next week.

Netherlands will face Spain for the quarter final match on August 11

Netherlands have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Fifa Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Sunday. They will now face Spain in next week's quarter-finals.

Jill Roord opened the scoring for the Dutch side in the ninth minute. Lineth Beerensteyn almost sealed the victory for her side in the 68th minute when she capitalised on a slip-up by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

It was the first time South Africa, ranked 54th in the world, had reached the knockout stages of a Fifa Women's World Cup. South Africa had plenty of chances in the first 45 minutes of the match, including one in the sixth minute when striker Thembi Kgatlana fired straight at Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, but couldn't capitalise.

South Africa remained a constant threat throughout the match, with their captain Kgatlana a source of concern for the Dutch side. However, they were also hit by injuries to Jermaine Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane. Mbane was forced to be stretchered off the field with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday.

When will the Spain vs Netherlands quarter-final be played?

The quarter-final between Spain and Netherlands will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium from 6:30 am on Friday, August 11.

Where to watch the Spain vs Netherlands match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the quarter-final match between Spain and Netherlands via DD Sports on TV while the match can be live-streamed via FanCode.

